A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Kempton.

Exciting Kalpana is September star Kalpana’s odds for her Champions Day engagement were chopped following an impressive victory in the Unibet September Stakes at Kempton. Winner of a Listed event at Hamilton on her most recent start, the Juddmonte-owned Kalpana is 4/1 from 8/1 with Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power for the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes following her win in the hands of PJ McDonald. Lion’s Pride had gone for home in the Group Three feature, but McDonald merely had to give the signal and the Andrew Balding-trained filly shot clear to coast home a four-and-three-quarter-length winner.

McDonald, who has ridden Group One winners in Laurens and Pyledriver, has no doubt Kalpana (evens favourite) can make her mark in the highest company if she lines up at Ascot on October 19. He told Racing TV: “One hundred per cent (I can see her being aimed at at Group One), I can’t see no reason (why not). Personally, I think she’s still a bit green and raw. I think she will continue to improve with time and age. I’d be very excited about her. It’s very hard to say (how she would rank against the best horses I have ridden), I don’t like to compare horses, but this filly has so much more improvement to give. I think the sky is the limit for her, to be honest “It was very smooth, I was always in control and I felt at every stage of the race I was doing things easily. “She did it very easily at Hamilton, but today I properly sat into her, gave her a flick (of my whip) and let her stretch – you could see the further she was going, the better she was going. She galloped out to the line so well.” Strength battles to victory Symbol Of Strength lived up to his name as he dug deep for Group Three glory in the Unibet Sirenia Stakes. Adrian Keatley’s charge posted a career-best effort when defying his 80-1 odds to finish third in the Gimcrack at York last month and punters had plenty of confidence in victory this time around. Sent off the 5/2 favourite, Symbol Of Strength raced in mid-division through the early stages of the six-furlong contest before Tom Marquand switched to the middle of the track to launch his run in the straight. The Kodiac colt had to work to reel in Jouncy and as he headed that rival, Brian made a late lunge for glory, but Symbol Of Strength had enough in reserve at the line for a half-length call over Jouncy with Brian just a head away in third.

