Onesmoothoperator winning the 2024 Northumberland Plate
Onesmoothoperator winning the 2024 Northumberland Plate

Returning hero Onesmoothoperator tops 20 in Northumberland Plate at Newcastle

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu June 26, 2025 · 3h ago

Onesmoothoperator tops the weights after a full field of 20 was declared for Saturday's Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate Handicap.

Newcastle-born trainer Brian Ellison celebrated his first success in the valuable staying handicap with the Patrick Boyle-owned gelding and he's back for another bite at the cherry under Connor Beasley on Saturday.

Onesmoothoperator is a 10/1 shot with Sky Bet and Paddy Power, who are offering six places on the big betting race of the weekend.

The market leader is 7/2 chance Who's Glen for Andrew Balding and PJ McDonald, while Willie Mullins runs the Jamie Spencer-ridden Pappano who has been allotted stall one.

Another popular horse in the betting is Golden Rules, runner-up in the Plate two years ago and fourth on his only public outing since that fine effort on the all-weather surface at Kempton at the end of March.

Golden Rules' trainer Gareth Faulkner said: "We are hoping for a good run.

"He is very fit and well and we couldn’t be happier with him.

"We are just hoping for a little more luck this year than we had in 2023."

The consolation race for the big race, the JenningsBet Festival Northumberland Vase Handicap, has also attracted a field of 20. Sir Mark Prescott’s sole runner on Saturday’s card at Gosforth Park is the 9/2 favourite Godsend, who is seeking a fifth consecutive success.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/newcastle/handicap-flat-class-2-2m-56y/35809195

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

