Returning hero Onesmoothoperator tops 20 in Northumberland Plate at Newcastle

Onesmoothoperator tops the weights after a full field of 20 was declared for Saturday's Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate Handicap.
Newcastle-born trainer Brian Ellison celebrated his first success in the valuable staying handicap with the Patrick Boyle-owned gelding and he's back for another bite at the cherry under Connor Beasley on Saturday.
Onesmoothoperator is a 10/1 shot with Sky Bet and Paddy Power, who are offering six places on the big betting race of the weekend.
The market leader is 7/2 chance Who's Glen for Andrew Balding and PJ McDonald, while Willie Mullins runs the Jamie Spencer-ridden Pappano who has been allotted stall one.
Another popular horse in the betting is Golden Rules, runner-up in the Plate two years ago and fourth on his only public outing since that fine effort on the all-weather surface at Kempton at the end of March.
Golden Rules' trainer Gareth Faulkner said: "We are hoping for a good run.
"He is very fit and well and we couldn’t be happier with him.
"We are just hoping for a little more luck this year than we had in 2023."
The consolation race for the big race, the JenningsBet Festival Northumberland Vase Handicap, has also attracted a field of 20. Sir Mark Prescott’s sole runner on Saturday’s card at Gosforth Park is the 9/2 favourite Godsend, who is seeking a fifth consecutive success.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.