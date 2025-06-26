Returning hero Onesmoothoperator tops 20 in Northumberland Plate at Newcastle

Newcastle-born trainer Brian Ellison celebrated his first success in the valuable staying handicap with the Patrick Boyle-owned gelding and he's back for another bite at the cherry under Connor Beasley on Saturday.

Onesmoothoperator is a 10/1 shot with Sky Bet and Paddy Power, who are offering six places on the big betting race of the weekend.

The market leader is 7/2 chance Who's Glen for Andrew Balding and PJ McDonald, while Willie Mullins runs the Jamie Spencer-ridden Pappano who has been allotted stall one.

Another popular horse in the betting is Golden Rules, runner-up in the Plate two years ago and fourth on his only public outing since that fine effort on the all-weather surface at Kempton at the end of March.

Golden Rules' trainer Gareth Faulkner said: "We are hoping for a good run.

"He is very fit and well and we couldn’t be happier with him.

"We are just hoping for a little more luck this year than we had in 2023."

The consolation race for the big race, the JenningsBet Festival Northumberland Vase Handicap, has also attracted a field of 20. Sir Mark Prescott’s sole runner on Saturday’s card at Gosforth Park is the 9/2 favourite Godsend, who is seeking a fifth consecutive success.