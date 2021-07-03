Judge calls wrong result at Sandown Park in opening sprint

A stewards' inquiry was called in the opener at Sandown on Saturday with the judge's initial verdict changed after inspection of the photo finish.

Phoenix Star was called the winner of the Coral 'Beaten-By-A-Length' Free Bet Handicap after a tight finish with Hurricane Ivor, but the official photo appeared to show that William Haggas' horse had won by the finest of margins. The mistake was spotted immediately by the stewards but, although an inquiry was called before they weighed in, the result was surprisingly rectified to a dead-heat after some deliberation.

Nick Luck reported on Racing TV that the reason for the dead-heat being called was because the mirror image evidence couldn't be used as it was shown to be faulty judging by the disparity between the third and the fourth. That meant the stewards could only go on the main photo, in which it was impossible to decipher whose nostril was in front on the line. Sky Bet, Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power, bet365, Ladbrokes and Coral were amongst the bookmakers that announced they were paying out in full on both horses.

Jessica Macey, trainer of Phoenix Star, said: “It’s fair to say that was a rollercoaster of emotions, but I’ll take a dead-heat! “This is by far my biggest winner, I never even thought I’d have a runner on Eclipse day never mind a winner. “Chris Dwyer is my uncle, I’ve also worked for Charlie Appleby. I’m training out of John Balding’s old yard near Doncaster. “I’ve about 15 horses, but only six running at the moment with the others youngsters.”