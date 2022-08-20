A review of the rest of the action from York on Sky Bet Ebor day as Owen Burrows struck in the Strensall with Alflaila.

Alflaila flays Strensall rivals in style Alflaila came from last to first under Jim Crowley to plunder the Group Three Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes at York. Masekela set a decent pace in the nine-furlong contest and still held every chance with a furlong to race, yet once the former champion jockey found his rhythm, the Owen Burrows-trained son of Dark Angel found another gear. The 3/1 chance became the first three-year-old to win the contest since 2009, having two-and-a-quarter-lengths to spare over Finest Sound, who stuck on well under Silvestre de Sousa. Mighty Ulysses, sent off the even-money favourite, proved disappointing, briefly flattering until his run petered out with a furlong to race. “He can set your heart racing a bit because he steps slow, but that suits him and coming up in trip now I felt he hit the line strong,” said Burrows. “He galloped right around the corner and I think another furlong wouldn’t go amiss. They got racing and just left him a little flat footed for a second but once he hit top gear he got into his stride and did it well. “He won first time at Ascot, he just missed the break in the Jersey and looking back now, he was never going to be competitive then. He ran well at Newmarket, he’s progressing nicely. “This is a Bahrain win and you’re but that’s in November, he’s in on Arc weekend in the Prix Dollar on the Saturday but Anmaat is in that as well, we’ll see."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Soulcombe storms to Melrose victory

Soulcombe wins the Melrose in good style

Soulcombe turned the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap at York into a procession under Hollie Doyle. Slowly away, as he usually is, the William Haggas-trained three-year-old only made his handicap debut in June off a lowly mark of 68. He went on to follow up off 6lb higher at Ascot but was beaten at Goodwood last time out when catching the eye behind Secret State. Sent off the 3/1 favourite, Doyle began to make progress with two furlongs to run but the prolific winner Caius Chorister had the rest of the field on the stretch. Had it not been for the well handicapped winner, David Menuisier’s filly would have won for the sixth time in a row but Soulcombe could have scored by double the four and a quarter lengths that he did if Doyle had so wanted. Adjuvant was third.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The winner was a relatively rare ride for Doyle off Haggas, who employs her husband Tom Marquand as his stable jockey. “He’s got lots of talent but he’s got a few quirks, he should have won at Goodwood but he was so far back, though he finished well,” said Haggas. “I haven’t done a lot with him between races, he’s just been quietly away. He’s only won off 83, he might win off a bit more but whether he’ll win a Stakes race, I don’t know. “He’s well bred (by Frankel out of Group One-winner Ribbons), when they’re well bred and they stay and they get their confidence, you never know what might happen.” Summer loving for O'Meara Summerghand proved a popular winner of the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap for Yorkshire trainer David O’Meara. Having the 69th race of his career, the eight-year-old was given a peach of a ride by Danny Tudhope, sluicing through the field to nab top weight Commanche Falls, who had won the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood for a second time. Drawn on the wrong side in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon last week, the 15-2 chance won by three-quarters of a length.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Twomey on target Paddy Twomey had been close with his previous two winners at the meeting with La Petite Coco third in the Yorkshire Oaks and Earl Or Tyrone filling the same sport in the Ebor but made sure he left with a winner when Treasure Trove landed the Julia Graves Roses Stakes. Given a confident ride by Billy Lee who sat off the rapid pace, she quickened up in fine style to win going away at 4/1. Rocket Rodney, the 6-4 favourite, seemed to have everything covered at one stage but simply had no answer to Treasure Trove who won going away. Lee said: “We went quick but that suits this filly, at halfway she came alive “I probably could have sat another half furlong but she picked up and flew to the line. This five furlongs is for her, she’s a filly that will probably step into Group company and the Breeders’ Cup could be on the agenda.”