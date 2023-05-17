Blue beats Princess in thriller

AZURE BLUE (12/1) continued her rapid improvement with victory in the Group 2 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes on day one of the Dante Festival at York.

Michael Dods has a dab hand with sprinters and this daughter of El Kabeir was winning her fourth race in a row, this time sinking multiple Group 1 winner Highfield Princess by half a length.

Highfield Princess ran well under a penalty on her first run of the campaign, while the winner's stablemate Commanche Falls was third.

Dods said: “She’s done nothing but improve since the end of last season. We didn’t feel we had her ready at Newmarket as she’d had a few issues, nothing serious but we just didn’t feel we’d got the work in. She went there and did it well and I knew there was improvement to come.

“It was a big step up to go from a Listed mares’ race to today, but looking at the calendar there wasn’t a lot else coming up in the short-term, which is why we came here.

“I think today she’s shown she’s a proper Group One horse.”

Azure Blue is not entered in either the King’s Stand or the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, but Dods – who memorably claimed back-to-back wins in the Nunthorpe at York with Mecca’s Angel – did not rule out supplementing if conditions in Berkshire are in her favour.

He added: “I don’t know where we’ll go now. Because today was the start of her career really in these races, we hadn’t made any plans and didn’t have her in some of the early-closing races.

“I wouldn’t be frightened to come back to five furlongs with her on slow ground, so there’s plenty of targets for her and a lot to look forward to.

“You would have to look at that (Prix de l’Abbaye), that would be on my radar, but we’ll have to see what we do in between times.

“She’s not entered (at Royal Ascot) so we’ll discuss and see. I’m not sure what the supplementary price is and we wouldn’t want to run on ground any faster than today, so we’ll make a decision nearer the time.

“Mecca’s Angel was different, she was all speed and everything was five furlongs. This filly set off at six, but she’s getting that speed a bit later on now as a four-year-old. She is in that class.”

Of Commanche Falls, Dods said: “I thought he ran a super race. It was a big step up in class. The pace of the race helped him but the run was excellent – I couldn’t fault it.

“To have the first and third in what is really a Group One is tremendous for everyone involved.”