Rest of Wincanton review and free video replays on Badger Beers day

A review of the rest of the action on Badger Beers day at Wincanton.

Fasol leads home Ditcheat one-two Paul Nicholls saw his last minute decision to enter Fasol in the Download The BetMGM App Novices’ Hurdle at Wincanton vindicated with victory. Having saddled Sorceleur to glory in the race 12 months ago the Ditcheat handler repeated the trick after the six-year-old led home stablemate Miss Altea Blue to give Nicholls a one-two Racing just behind the pace, which for much of the extended one mile seven furlong prize was cut out by Miss Altea Blue, the 4/6 favourite moved on past her stablemate after the last before passing the post with two lengths to spare. And the victory was also a significant one for the winning rider, and daughter of the triumphant trainer, Olive Nicholls, who saw her claim reduced from seven to five pounds with the success being the 20th of her career under rules. Nicholls said: “It was about time he got his head in front and it was a last minute decision to enter him as I thought if the ground was too quick to run the filly then I needed something in it was a good race. “Fredie Keighley was due to ride him, but I thought let’s see if a girl gets on with him as he gets on well with the girls at home. “Miss Altea Blue is going for a race at Newbury in three weeks time and I thought she would need the run a little bit, but I thought she might still beat him as he is hard to win with. “It was about time he got his head in front and it was a last minute decision to enter him as I thought if the ground was too quick to run the filly then I needed something in it. “I don’t like running two against each other, but this ground is not making things easy to plan. We will just have a bit of fun with him and Olive can keep taking five pounds off him.”

Nickel a force for good for Case Ben Case raised the prospect of next year’s Summer Plate at Market Rasen being a long term target for Nickelforce, who ended a string of near misses with victory in the Read Meg Nicholls’ Blog At betmgm.co.uk Handicap Chase. Arriving on the back of two runner-up efforts the six-year-old finally went one better to end a losing streak stretching back more than a year when putting in an assured round of jumping to collect the two and a half mile prize. Moving on past early leader Bourbali, and runner-up Tapley, between the final two fences the 6/1 chance flew the last before bounding away up the short run-in to score by three and a quarter lengths. Case said: “You can’t fault him. It is not like he has been shirking the issue, but he has just been coming up against well-handicapped horses and stuff like that. One of his owners, Denise Massey, is very poorly and this win is for her. “We thought the race, and the track here, would suit him. I was half wondering if we should have gone to Sandown Park tomorrow as that race cut up, but it is good prize money here. “He deserved that and he will now probably go and have a winter holiday now as he has to have good ground and he has been busy all summer. “I’ve always thought there could be a good handicap in him. One of my owners, who is away on holiday, wants to go to Galway with him, but he would need to go up a few pounds for that. “If he could get into the Summer Plate at Market Rasen that sort of race would suit him and that would be a good target for him."