Rest of Wincanton review and free video replays on Badger Beers day

A review of the rest of the action on Badger Beers day at Wincanton.
Fasol leads home Ditcheat one-two
Paul Nicholls saw his last minute decision to enter Fasol in the Download The BetMGM App Novices’ Hurdle at Wincanton vindicated with victory.
Having saddled Sorceleur to glory in the race 12 months ago the Ditcheat handler repeated the trick after the six-year-old led home stablemate Miss Altea Blue to give Nicholls a one-two
Racing just behind the pace, which for much of the extended one mile seven furlong prize was cut out by Miss Altea Blue, the 4/6 favourite moved on past her stablemate after the last before passing the post with two lengths to spare.
And the victory was also a significant one for the winning rider, and daughter of the triumphant trainer, Olive Nicholls, who saw her claim reduced from seven to five pounds with the success being the 20th of her career under rules.
Nicholls said: “It was about time he got his head in front and it was a last minute decision to enter him as I thought if the ground was too quick to run the filly then I needed something in it was a good race.
“Fredie Keighley was due to ride him, but I thought let’s see if a girl gets on with him as he gets on well with the girls at home.
“Miss Altea Blue is going for a race at Newbury in three weeks time and I thought she would need the run a little bit, but I thought she might still beat him as he is hard to win with.
“It was about time he got his head in front and it was a last minute decision to enter him as I thought if the ground was too quick to run the filly then I needed something in it.
“I don’t like running two against each other, but this ground is not making things easy to plan. We will just have a bit of fun with him and Olive can keep taking five pounds off him.”
Nickel a force for good for Case
Ben Case raised the prospect of next year’s Summer Plate at Market Rasen being a long term target for Nickelforce, who ended a string of near misses with victory in the Read Meg Nicholls’ Blog At betmgm.co.uk Handicap Chase.
Arriving on the back of two runner-up efforts the six-year-old finally went one better to end a losing streak stretching back more than a year when putting in an assured round of jumping to collect the two and a half mile prize.
Moving on past early leader Bourbali, and runner-up Tapley, between the final two fences the 6/1 chance flew the last before bounding away up the short run-in to score by three and a quarter lengths.
Case said: “You can’t fault him. It is not like he has been shirking the issue, but he has just been coming up against well-handicapped horses and stuff like that. One of his owners, Denise Massey, is very poorly and this win is for her.
“We thought the race, and the track here, would suit him. I was half wondering if we should have gone to Sandown Park tomorrow as that race cut up, but it is good prize money here.
“He deserved that and he will now probably go and have a winter holiday now as he has to have good ground and he has been busy all summer.
“I’ve always thought there could be a good handicap in him. One of my owners, who is away on holiday, wants to go to Galway with him, but he would need to go up a few pounds for that.
“If he could get into the Summer Plate at Market Rasen that sort of race would suit him and that would be a good target for him."
Sweet Caryline an absolute diamond
Owner John Romans admitted the late Kim Gingell was ‘looking down’ from the skies above after Sweet Caryline made it a hat-trick of wins for the season when collecting the biggest pot of her career in the BetMGM Paul & Richard Barber Memorial Mares’ Handicap Hurdle.
Despite being four pounds out of the weights the Joe Tizzard-trained daughter of Blue Bresil, named in memory of his late sister who died following a short battle with cancer in May 2020, added to wins at Newton Abbot and Chepstow in the £40,000 contest.
After travelling strongly into contention entering the home straight the 11/2 chance soon had company in the shape of 5/4 favourite Jubilee Alpha, who was moving equally as well as the field moved down to the second last.
However, the extended two miles and five furlongs prize changed complexion over the penultimate flight as Jubilee Alpha dived at the hurdle to hand Sweet Caryline, who measured the obstacle well, a crucial advantage.
Although Jubilee Alpha attempted to muster another effort up the run-in it was not enough with Sweet Caryline holding on to victory by a length.
Romans said: “When we had winners Kim and myself used to sing Sweet Caroline and then we had the Welsh Grand National winner with Elegant Escape and we all jumped on the chairs and Kim got us going with Sweet Caroline.
“Then we got this horse up at Doncaster as a store. He was unnamed and I said I was going to name this horse after Kim and she has proven to be a very good horse. I’m sure Kim is looking down on us. It is lovely.”
And for triumphant trainer Tizzard he was pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
Tizzard said: “It was a big step up in grade. I know Paul’s horse made a mistake at two out, but the rest of them were cooked. We are well pleased with that.
“We were always going to be positive as we only had ten stone two pounds on her back and she was race fit.
“She surprised me a bit today, but it was a nice surprise. We were thinking of getting her qualified for the Boudicca series which are all 0-110 races, but that is now out of the question.
“She was going to go to Carlisle for one of those races and she would have been a certainty there. This has opened up loads of windows.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.