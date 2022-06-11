A review of the rest of the Scurry Stakes card from Sandown as Via Serendipity landed another handicap victory for Charlie Fellowes.

Via Serendipity put himself in contention for a late call up to trainer Charlie Fellowes team for Royal Ascot next week when rolling back the years to secure a second victory in the Coral Play “Racing-Super-Series” For Free Handicap (1m) at Sandown Park. Having claimed the mile prize back in 2018 when trained by Stuart Williams the evergreen eight year old bounced back to form when stepping forward from his previous two starts this season to move closer to an outing in Wednesday’s Royal Hunt Cup. Coming with a sustained run down the outside of the field the 11/2 chance found plenty during the closing stages of the race to hold off Coase by a neck to give rising star of the weighing room Harry Davies his first winner at the Esher venue. Fellowes, speaking away from the track, said: “He has taken ages to come to hand this season. As he is an eight year old I gave him a nice long holiday but he took forever to come back and was one of the last horses to lose his winter coat. “He ran really poorly at Newmarket and Windsor but the last month he has turned inside out and he was gleaming in his coat today. “He is a real character in the string and when he is quiet you know something is up but the last month he has really blossomed. “I was pretty confident he would run a nice race. The ground had come right and Harry gave him a peach of a ride. “He is in the Buckingham Palace and even though there will be a big field seven is too sharp so it will be the Royal Hunt Cup or nothing. “If he sneaks into the Royal Hunt Cup we will definitely think about it. He has won at Ascot before and it is over the mile and there will be plenty of pace with a big field and that is what he wants.”

Jockey Club member Julian Richmond-Watson might have had to wait longer than expected to watch Vee Sight make his first start of the season but he admitted it was “exciting” seeing him score on his return in the Coral “Beaten-By-A-Length” Free Bet Handicap. Anchored close to the rear of the field the Ralph Beckett-trained 9/4 Favourite swept around the outside of the entire field before pulling clear late on in the nine furlong contest before scoring by two and a quarter lengths under Silvestre De Sousa. Richmond-Watson, who served as Senior Steward of The Jockey Club between 2003 and 2009, said: “He was good. We’ve had to wait a long time to get him ready this year. We had planned to start him a bit early but that was exciting. “Ralph horses had been a bit in and out and he wasn’t quite ready to go but he was ready to go today so that was exciting and on we go from there. I’ve got no plans. “I was fairly optimistic. When I saw how fresh he was I thought he might need the race, not for fitness but mentally. I think he is still a bit of a baby. That family take a long time to grow up. The mother took about three years to grow up. “We were a little disappointed (with him at two). On his last race (of 2021) at Newmarket he suddenly got the message a bit more and started to run on. That was the moment we thought we have a reasonably nice horse here and we will be able to work our way up. “I should think he will get a mile and a quarter no trouble as the family have managed that well.”

