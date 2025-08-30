Rest of Sandown review & free video replays as God Of War wins opener

A review of the rest of Saturday's card at Sandown Park as God Of War won for Tom Clover.

God too good for Sandown rivals Tom Clover can now finally say he has trained a winner at Sandown Park after God Of War bounced back to form with victory in the Download The BetMGM App Handicap. Having failed to score with any of his previous 28 runners at the Esher venue the Newmarket handler enjoyed a deserved change of luck thanks to the Mohaather gelding. Making his first start over seven furlongs since finishing fifth in the Group Three BetVictor Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury in October appeared to work the oracle for 11-1 chance, who reeled in the pacesetting Tarkhan in the closing stages before prevailing by half a length. Jackie Clover, wife and assistant trainer, said: “We have a monkey off our back as that is our first Sandown winner. “Rossa (Ryan) has ridden him the last twice and he kept saying he wants seven furlongs on easy ground. "He wasn’t on him today, but David (Egan) has reaped the rewards. He gave him a super ride. “I thought he really toughed that out today. He is a horse that we have always liked, but he hasn’t had the rub of the green so far this year. “We gelded him in the spring. Royal Ascot was a waste of time but, his two runs post of that, have been very good. He is growing up and getting on easy ground has helped him. “The main thing with this horse is getting him into a rhythm and relaxed. I think he is a horse that could climb up through the ranks if things go right for him. “Hopefully, now he has got a bit of confidence, he might do what we hoped he would do.”

Saddadd back with a bang Saddadd moved a significant step closer to a breakthrough outing at Group race level after proving a cut above his rivals in the Read Meg Nicholls’ Blog At betmgm.co.uk Handicap. After looking a smart type on his previous start when landing the Trade Nation London Gold Cup at Newbury in May, the son of Pinatubo showed no signs of rustiness on his first start since that win in the £45,000 mile-and-a-quarter prize. Coming with a well timed run down the centre of the track, the 3/1 chance stayed on strongly all the way to the line before passing the post a length and three quarters clear of Alpha Circus to complete doubles for Classic-winning trainer Varian and winning jockey Dawson. George Tregoning, assistant trainer, said: “He is a very progressive horse. He has been off the track since May, but we were waiting for some slightly easier ground with him. “Although he handled faster ground earlier in the year we thought he would be a better horse with a bit of ease in the ground. “They went quite hard up front, but Ray was travelling quite sweetly in behind. He has always travelled well into his races. “We know he gets this trip really well, even on testing ground, so we knew he was going to be doing his best work at the end.”

Following the race Saddadd was cut from 33/1 into 20/1 by Paddy Power for the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October. And although not firming up any future plans Tregoning admitted Saddadd’s next start was likely to be outside of handicap company. He added: “He is the sort of horse that hopefully will step up into Group company now. He has a Champion Stakes entry, but it is up to his boss and his owner where they want to campaign him for the rest of the year. “He is certainly an exciting horse and he might get a bit further too. He is a big horse, and with another year on his back, he will improve again."