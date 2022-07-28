A review of the rest of the day's action at the Qatar Goodwood Festival as Prairie Falcon won at 14/1 to make it another good day for our tipping team.

Falcon swoops for Life tipsters PRAIRIE FALCON landed the Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery Handicap at 14/1 to add to the successes of Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet and Simon Holt's tips at the Qatar Goodwood Festival this week. Hollie Doyle, riding the crest of a wave following the success of Nashwa in the feature Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes, held up the Michael Dods-trained colt in the early stages but came through with a strong late run to edge a bunched finish. The son of Belardo was stepping up in trip to seven furlongs for the first time but he saw it out well as he held on by a head from X J Rascal, a horse who blew the start by several lengths.

Royal winner in Richmond

Royal Scotsman stamps his class at Goodwood

ROYAL SCOTSMAN ran out a ready winner of the Group 2 Richmond Stakes for Paul & Oliver Cole. The son of Gleneagles was always travelling well in a good position under Jim Crowley and powered away from his rivals for a comfortable one and a half length success. Al Karrar got closest to him in second with recent Newbury winner Chateau, who didn't get the clearest of passages towards the stands' rail, only third.

Crowley said: “Royal Scotsman had the best form in the book. His Coventry form has worked out well and he was unlucky in the Coventry as I was drawn one and got a bump. “He has a lot of speed and he could be a horse for the Prix Morny. He is physically strong and has lots of speed. The more he learns to relax, he will be able to go further.”

Paul Cole said: “Our only worry was getting some cover because at Ascot he saw too much daylight. But it all went as we hoped, in fact it couldn’t have gone better. “In the first three furlongs he was settled and switched off. Then he used his turn of foot. I admit that before the race I couldn’t contemplate defeat for him. “I think there’s more to come. I left my crystal ball at home, but he’s a fast horse and I don’t think there’s anything faster. “He’s probably at the top of those good two-year-olds I’ve trained and he gave me an amazing vibe going into the race. “The race at York (Gimcrack) is very valuable this year, as is the Prix Morny. We’ll leave him at six furlongs for now, but looking at the Guineas good horses have won at all sorts of trips.”

Buick on Point in day three opener

Warren Point (red caps) wins under Buick

William Buick gave WARREN POINT a great ride in the opening Coral Kincsem Handicap. Dropped out from stall six in the opening exchanges, Buick navigated his way through the big field gradually and pulled out the son of Dubawi to challenge down the centre of the track two furlongs out. He timed things to perfection, just getting up to beat stablemate Blue Trail by a cosier margin than the official winning distance of a neck implies. Migdam, the 3/1 favourite, was over three lengths away in third, the front two pulling clear in good style.

