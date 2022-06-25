Fairy proves a different gear

Fairy Cross set up a tilt at black type races after putting her previous experience to good use when proving a class above her rivals to initiate a quick double for jockey William Buick the It’s Racing Staff Week Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket.

The daughter of Dubawi might have a way to go to match the exploits of dual Group One winner Inspiral, who claimed the race 12 months ago, but the Charlie Appleby-trained two year old looked a bright prospect on her first start over seven furlongs.

Sent straight into the lead the Evens Favourite, who finished fifth on her debut at the Rowley Mile behind subsequent Albany Stakes runner-up Mawj, gradually wound matters up from the front before defeating debutant Divina Grace by four and a quarter lengths.

Appleby, speaking away from the track, said: “I was pleased with that. She ran an okay race on her first start which was won by a nice filly (Mawj).

“We certainly came forward for that run and she needed a little bit of time between her first and second run but she has done it well today. She could do no more than beat what was in front of her.

“William (Buick) was pleased with her. Potentially we will look at some black type races now with her and I feel she is a filly that should pick up some black type before the season is out.”