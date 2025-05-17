Rest of Newbury review and free video replays on Lockinge Stakes day

Eydon smashes it out of the Park

Andrew Balding will consider shooting for the stars with Eydon, who got his career back on track when securing his first win in more than three years in the Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes at Newbury.

The talented but fragile six-year-old, who finished fourth in the 2022 2000 Guineas, was making just the 10th start of his career and only second outing over a mile and a half in the Group Three contest.

Racing just off the early pace, which was set by eventual third El Cordobes, the 16-1 chance moved on into a lead he would hold on all the way to the line as the field raced on past the two furlong pole.

And those who had any doubts about his stamina needed not to have worried with the son of Olden Times, whose last win came in the 2022 Feilden Stakes at Newmarket when trained by Roger Varian, finding plenty late on to defeat Tabletalk by a length and a quarter.

Balding said: “He has been a project. He has been the Eydon Project. Every time we felt we had him right he has gone wrong and this was the first time where we have had six weeks without any problems.

“It was just lots of little things he had. They were all unrelated, but it was just one thing after another.

“He has had so many issues at home since we have had him and it was the same for Roger (Varian), but he had a very high level of form for him as he was fourth in the 2000 Guineas.

“This was always the aim and we were keen to get him back on a sound surface and you have seen the best of him today."

A trip to France next month for the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud looks to be on the cards for Eydon according to the Kingsclere handler.

He added: “I’ve not spoken to the Prince (Faisal) yet so I don’t want to be jumping the gun, but I thought something like the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud could work for him. It looks like a logical target.

“He is a high class horse and it would be lovely to have a go at the top level again. He saw it out pretty well today and I think the opportunities are there for him over a mile and a half.”