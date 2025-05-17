Rest of Newbury review and free video replays on Lockinge Stakes day

A review of the rest of the action on Lockinge day at Newbury.
Eydon smashes it out of the Park
Andrew Balding will consider shooting for the stars with Eydon, who got his career back on track when securing his first win in more than three years in the Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes at Newbury.
The talented but fragile six-year-old, who finished fourth in the 2022 2000 Guineas, was making just the 10th start of his career and only second outing over a mile and a half in the Group Three contest.
Racing just off the early pace, which was set by eventual third El Cordobes, the 16-1 chance moved on into a lead he would hold on all the way to the line as the field raced on past the two furlong pole.
And those who had any doubts about his stamina needed not to have worried with the son of Olden Times, whose last win came in the 2022 Feilden Stakes at Newmarket when trained by Roger Varian, finding plenty late on to defeat Tabletalk by a length and a quarter.
Balding said: “He has been a project. He has been the Eydon Project. Every time we felt we had him right he has gone wrong and this was the first time where we have had six weeks without any problems.
“It was just lots of little things he had. They were all unrelated, but it was just one thing after another.
“He has had so many issues at home since we have had him and it was the same for Roger (Varian), but he had a very high level of form for him as he was fourth in the 2000 Guineas.
“This was always the aim and we were keen to get him back on a sound surface and you have seen the best of him today."
A trip to France next month for the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud looks to be on the cards for Eydon according to the Kingsclere handler.
He added: “I’ve not spoken to the Prince (Faisal) yet so I don’t want to be jumping the gun, but I thought something like the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud could work for him. It looks like a logical target.
“He is a high class horse and it would be lovely to have a go at the top level again. He saw it out pretty well today and I think the opportunities are there for him over a mile and a half.”
Saddadd strikes Gold for Varian
Saddadd can expect to form part of trainer Roger Varian’s team for Royal Ascot after showing a steely determination to land the Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap.
Having finished second in a course and distance novice contest at the track 36 days ago, the son of Pinatubo went one better to scoop the most significant success of his career.
Always to the fore of matters the well-supported 11/4 favourite was asked for his effort inside the final two furlongs of the valuable mile and a quarter contest by Silvestre de Sousa.
Although the Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned colt took time to hit top gear once he soon made up the ground required before getting up in the closing strides to defeat Lightning Main by a neck to give Varian his first winner at the course in more than 18 months.
Varian said: “He is a lovely horse. He is an easy horse to work with as he is very laid back. He has a big heart and he is from a family we know well as we trained his mother Talmada, who was a good filly.
“I think this horse will keep improving and he has done nothing wrong in all of his starts. I thought he would come here and run well. I was a touch worried about the ground.
"It was quick ground, but there was no jar in it and the course have done a great job.
“He would appreciate a little bit more give when it comes.
“He looked like he would gradually grind it out. He was on the charge from fully three furlongs down and he had to sustain that challenge and see the trip out well.
“He had to show good grit and he has got all those attributes so hopefully he can keep on improving."
Following the race, which Varian last won with subsequent Group One winner Defoe in 2017, he hinted that the Group Three Hampton Court Stakes at the Royal meeting could now be on the agenda for Saddadd.
He added: “I would say 10 furlongs for now. When you see this horse on good or good to soft you will see a stringer performance. I think that was a good performance today, but there is more to come and he is an exciting horse for the summer. The race has a great history of producing pattern performers.
“He was carrying a lot of weight, and he gave the second a lot of weight, so I thought it was a good weight carrying performance, perhaps not on his ideal conditions.
“We will see how he comes out of the race as that is the most important thing, but he might deserve a crack at something like the Hampton Court as I thought that was a good weight carrying performance today.”
