Arclight stays unbeaten

Nicky Henderson plans to waste no time in trying to secure Arclight some valuable black type after she maintained her unbeaten record over jumps facile in the Play Coral “Racing-Super-Series” For Free Fillies’ Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton on Saturday.

Faced with just the three rivals the daughter of Champs Elysees saw her task made all the more easier with chief market rival Regally Blonde parting company with Bryan Carver at the first flight of the two mile prize.

The 8/15 Favourite then had to survive her own piece of drama around the bend carrying them out onto their final circuit with Nico de Boinville having to take evasive action to avoid the loose horse.

Left out in front for the remainder of the race Arclight, who won one of her seven starts when trained on the flat by Sir Mark Prescott, sauntered home by 43 lengths to set up a tilt at the Listed Sky Bet Fillies’ Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster on January 27th.

Henderson said: “Nico said you wouldn’t know which way the loose horse was going to go. It could have gone anywhere and you have got to be thinking but he is quite a good thinker.

“To be fair that (Regally Blonde) was the one that had equal sort of form to what we had on the Flat, so giving it a penalty could have been interesting. You have got to take what you are given and they gave us that and bad luck to them.

“She is a sweet filly and as Nico says she is very game and genuine. She handled that but I can’t believe she liked it.

“There is a four year old fillies’ Listed race at Doncaster on Friday week. I think having had to do what she has had to do today we will go there.

“That is where she was going but I stuck her in here and said to David (Sumpter) who runs the syndicate you can’t not come here.

“I think now that if all was right we go to Doncaster on Friday week to get a bit of black type then the game is a different ball game altogether.”