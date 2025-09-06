Rest of Kempton review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Kempton on September Stakes day.

Sky's the limit for Murphy Sky Safari showed a commendable attitude to maintain her unbeaten record on an artificial surface when coming with a well-timed run to clinch victory in the Unibet London Mile Series Final Handicap. Victory looked to be heading the way of Superposition, who appeared to have slipped the field half-way up the home straight when readily opening up a sizable advantage under Jason Watson. However, as the line loomed ever closer, the James Fanshawe-trained 5/2 favourite sailed by charting a path next to the inside rail before holding off Local Hero by a neck to give Classic-winning rider Murphy a second success on his 30th birthday. Tom Fanshawe, son and assistant trainer, said: “She is now four out of four on the all-weather and she showed a really good attitude out there today. It has been a really good family to our stable and her half-brother won earlier in the week. “I think we all thought Ed’s (Dunlop) horse (Superposition) had slipped the field. She had to be brave to battle back in a strongly run race against battle hardened horses. “She settled pretty well today as her family are quite forward going and Oisin felt she wasn’t over racing. "If she continued to settle as well as she did today then she could get a mile and a quarter, but I imagine we will keep her at a mile for now. “Oisin was very complimentary about her. He said there is a good deal of improvement left in her. Where her ceiling is I don’t know.”

High Five for Balding Andrew Balding watched on with delight after his plan for Five Ways came to fruition with a tenacious success in the Unibet Sirenia Stakes. Having had the wind taken out of his sails following the defeat of Group One winner Kalpana earlier on the card the Kingsclere handler had his spirits lifted thanks to the son of Kameko’s success in the Group Three contest. Always to the fore of matters in the six furlong contest the 4/1 chance had to demonstrate the best of his battling abilities to see off a host of rivals late on in order to follow up his last time out victory at Salisbury. Locked in a battle with Sirius A, who finished second past the post, but was later demoted to third after the race by the stewards, the Dr John Hobby-owned colt, pulled out plenty to prevail by a neck to give Balding, and jockey Jason Watson, a first win in the race Balding said: “He has always been good in his homework and we thought it was worth a go. He was bred by John Hobby, who has been a good friend of my parents for many years, and he has had horses at Kingsclere for a lot of years, so it is fantastic for him. He is by Kameko as well so it is good for the whole team. “We were disappointed with him the first time out, but we felt the ground was a bit loose that day and he got wheel spinning a bit, and he probably needed the run, but it was more like it at Salisbury last time out. "He will stay further in time. We will see if we go again this year, but he is a lovely horse for the future. He has always shown a high level of ability. “Today was the plan. The Mill Reef would have come too soon for him so we will see how we go.”

Angel's delight for Dunlop Ed Dunlop hinted that the Group Three Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh Sharp Stakes at Newmarket next month could be on the agenda for Just Call Me Angel, who secured career win number two in the Unibet More Extra Place Races Fillies’ Nursery Handicap. Arriving on the back of a win last time out at Epsom Downs the daughter of Dark Angel pulled smartly clear late on under Robert Havlin in the seven furlong prize before passing the post with a length and a half to spare. Dunlop said of the 100/30 winner: “It was a nice display. She is a filly that we have always liked and she did it well. I think she will stay further and she is going the right way. “She ran very well at Goodwood, in what is one of the hottest fillies maidens of the year, which has already produced several winners. She then won next time out and is clearly improving. “The idea of today was to tell us whether we step up in grade and that will probably be the plan. Something like the Oh So Sharp could be for her.”