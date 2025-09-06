Rest of Haydock review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Haydock where William Haggas completed a double in the two big handicaps.

Haggas' golden run continues William Haggas has his team in tremendous form right now and he saddled the winners of both big handicaps on the Haydock card. The Reverend (7/2 favourite) was the headline act, powering home late under Tom Marquand to overhaul stablemate Dramatic Star and win the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup Handicap. The trainer had been worried the drying ground was against the four-year-old and said afterwards: "What do I know! He was in really good form today and went to post beautifully. He was full of zest, looked good and raced really well. "When he's been not as good, he's quite keen but today raced beautifully. I'm sorry the second horse got beaten but he just had a look around in front. He was in front a bit early but it was nobody's fault. He ran a good race too.

"The Reverend came off the bridle two out and we haven't really run him over a mile and six before and he ran right to the line and did well. It's great." Haggas expects the winner to head to Closutton at the end of the current Flat season. "He's won a £100,000 race which is what we kept him training for but I think it's quite likely he'll go to Willie Mullins at the end of the year and then come back to Ascot and beat us next year probably. That's the usual thing!" he added. Valiancy toughs it out Earlier Valiancy added to the stable's winning tally with a gutsy success in the Betfair Plays In A Different League Handicap. The Wathnan Racing-owned son of Cracksman found plenty for Saffie Osborne to fend off the late thrust of Ride The Thunder and Silvestre De Sousa and score by three-quarters-of-a-length. The winning trainer said: "I walked the track this morning and didn't think there was anything in it. Quite why they were coming down the middle I don't know so we went down the inside and it worked out."

Echo edges Ascendant thriller The betting.betfair Ascendant Stakes looked an intriguing clash between Bow Echo and Publish on paper and that's exactly how it played out on the track. The former was all-the-rage in the betting and sent off the 5/6 favourite and ultimately justified the market confidence but not without a significant scare. For while Billy Loughnane brought him through on the far side of the field with his winning run, William Buick was producing Publish with his own sustained burst from the rear of the field on the other flank. It seemed for a stride or three that he was going to surge clear of his rival but the pair hung towards each other and when the eventual runner-up was straightened out, Bow Echo regained the lead and the momentum. By the line he was a length clear.

Harry Middleton, pupil assistant to winning trainer George Boughey, said: “We always knew he was a talented horse at home and obviously going to a novice and winning the way he did….George has trained enough good horses to know there is no point wasting time and going for another novice, you may as well take a step up. “He was never the earliest or sharpest horse but is coming now and has proved himself. To win a race like that, I’d like to think he can step up again. “He is a lovely horse at home and definitely has got a bit about him. He is so professional in his. Jordan rides him every day in his work and the two of them together is a bit of a scene. He is a gorgeous horse to train. It was only a Listed race today, but you have to think of the Guineas for him now.” Zeus Superior to Haydock rivals The gambled-on Zeus Olympios ran out a ready winner of the opening Group 3 Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile Stakes at Haydock on Saturday. The lightly-raced three-year-old was available at 16/1 earlier in the week but went off the 11/4 favourite and there was never a moment's doubt as he ran out a comfortable two-length winner under William Buick. Karl Burke's son of Night Of Thunder ran away with a Thirsk novice at odds of 4/9 last time but he took the step up in grade in his stride here on just his third career start. Excellent Believe ran on for second with Checkandchallenge third.

The winning trainer said: "William said after a furlong he knew he was on a very nice horse and was always travelling comfortably. He's a lovely horse with a great mind but I was a bit worried about whether I was doing the right thing dropping him into this grade on his third run. "He was quite green when he won at Thirsk last time. He had an enforced break soon after he came to us and all he did last winter was improve and all he's done this summer since we've got him going again is improve. I think he'll continue to with another winter on his back too." However future plans remain fluid. "I ran two in this race from entries because there are so few of these Group Three and Listed races over a mile at the moment. I'll have to have a chat with Sheikh Mohammed Obaid and see where we go from here," Burke added.