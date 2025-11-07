Rest of Exeter review and free video replays on Haldon Gold Cup day

A review of the rest of the action away from the feature on Haldon Gold Cup day at Exeter.
Park impresses for Tizzard
Lisbane Park showed why trainer Joe Tizzard was so keen to secure his services at the Aintree Sale after creating a big impression on his debut under rules at Exeter.
Picked up for £110,000 at the Merseyside venue back in April, the gelded son of Walk In The Park paid a small slice of that back when running out a smart winner of the Radmore & Tucker, Stihl Garden Machinery Novices’ Hurdle.
Always travelling well in the hands of Brendan Powell, the 5-1 chance moved on past long-time leader Pioneer Pete approaching the last in the extended two mile test before clearing away to score by three and three quarter lengths.
Tizzard said: “I loved him at the Aintree Sale. I looked at them all and I said there is only one horse I want and we managed to buy him and he wasn’t that expensive in terms of what horses do nowadays.
“He had been good at home and that was a lovely performance. He jumped great and travelled well and he put it to bed well. He pricked his ears going to the last, and popped it. He is a very likeable horse.
“I’d say we would take another small step with him as he has only run in one point-to-point and he is only a four-year-old as well. We are in no rush and I’m not going to put a target on his head.”
Nicky Martin livin' la vida loca
Nicky Martin was rewarded for taking a punt to stay closer to home with the Apples Moon, who maintained her 100 percent start to the season when defying a 325-day absence to make a winning return to action.
The daughter of Diamond Boy showed no signs of rustiness on her first start since December when landing the Radmore & Tucker, Stihl Garden Machinery “Challenger” Mares’ Handicap Hurdle to give Martin her fourth winner from as many runners this season.
Faced with a late battle from recent Huntingdon scorer Crystal Spring, the 8/1 chance dug deep when required before prevailing by a length under Sean Houlihan in the extended two miles two furlong test.
Martin said: “She is a dude. We struggled last season, but this season they are healthy. We’ve had four winners from four runners this season so I suppose it is all downhill now!
“She is a lovely little mare, but she is very quirky and feisty, but she tries really hard.
“She was entered up at Sedgefield yesterday in a 0-100, which I knew she could win, but I thought let’s see how good we are and go up a grade.
“We’ve always gone north with her, and we have never really run her locally to me as I’m only an hour down the road. She is gutsy and that was pleasing.”
