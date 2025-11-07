Rest of Exeter review and free video replays on Haldon Gold Cup day

Park impresses for Tizzard

Lisbane Park showed why trainer Joe Tizzard was so keen to secure his services at the Aintree Sale after creating a big impression on his debut under rules at Exeter.

Picked up for £110,000 at the Merseyside venue back in April, the gelded son of Walk In The Park paid a small slice of that back when running out a smart winner of the Radmore & Tucker, Stihl Garden Machinery Novices’ Hurdle.

Always travelling well in the hands of Brendan Powell, the 5-1 chance moved on past long-time leader Pioneer Pete approaching the last in the extended two mile test before clearing away to score by three and three quarter lengths.

Tizzard said: “I loved him at the Aintree Sale. I looked at them all and I said there is only one horse I want and we managed to buy him and he wasn’t that expensive in terms of what horses do nowadays.

“He had been good at home and that was a lovely performance. He jumped great and travelled well and he put it to bed well. He pricked his ears going to the last, and popped it. He is a very likeable horse.

“I’d say we would take another small step with him as he has only run in one point-to-point and he is only a four-year-old as well. We are in no rush and I’m not going to put a target on his head.”