Rest of Epsom review and free video replays including the Princess Elizabeth Stakes

With no rain falling on the track before racing the ground was described as 'Good' for the opener.

Karl Burke's Bright Thunder emerged from the chasing pack for second with Sparks Fly third.

Rab Havlin made a beeline for the front on board the daughter of Invincible Spirit and she didn't see another rival as she swept clear for a four-and-three-quarter length success.

Spiritual made all of the running to land the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom on Derby day for John & Thady Gosden.

John Gosden said: “She loved it in front, got a bit of space around her and relaxed and had plenty of confidence. It’s lovely to win a Group 3 like that in style. They gave it to her easy up front as they say. She’s a good filly, but she’s the kind to worry about the others.

“Now we’ve won a Group Three we’ll try to win a Group Two. There’s one in France we’ve got our eye on, but we were hoping to run well today, not to win like that.

“It’s lovely for George Strawbridge, he can’t be here today, but I should think he’ll be thrilled to win on Derby Day.”

Rab Havlin added: “She obviously had the run of the race, but the run at Lingfield had taken the freshness out of her and I was surprised at how well she settled in front. She normally makes the running but it’s not by design a lot of the time. Today there was a lot to look at and she just took her foot off the gas and gave herself a chance.”

Asked his opinion on the ground, Havlin said: “Good to soft ground. I think a good shower of rain and it will quite quickly turn to Soft.”

Karl Burke, trainer of the runner-up Bright Thunder, said: “I’m delighted. She’s run a great race and I’m very, very happy with her. She loves the ground - we probably could have done with it being a bit softer - but I think that was probably a career best for her. I’m very happy with her.”

David Loughnane, trainer of the third Sparks Fly, said: “She ran a blinder, she just didn’t get out in time.

“She’s handled the ground fine and that’s the first time she’s gone and got black type with good in the going description, I’m thrilled with the run.

“It was a real blinder and it opens up a few more options for her now. I’ve always thought she was a Group Three horse and she’s proved it there.

“I thought she was the best horse in the race, but just got held up and didn’t get there in time.”