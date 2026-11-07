Rest of Doncaster review as Coul Angel wins Wentworth Stakes on November Handicap card

Coul Angel soars to Wentworth success

Coul Angel (11/4 favourite) ran out a very easy winner of the 20-runner Listed Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Wentworth Stakes under Joanna Mason at Doncaster on Saturday.

Mick Appleby's four-year-old has been in fine form after wins in the Bold Lad at the Curragh and the Sky Bet Sprint Trophy at York and he stepped out of handicap company and up to Listed level very smoothly indeed.

As the action developed stands' side he scooted clear in the final furlong to win by two-and-three-quarter lengths.

Appleby said: "He's just kept progressing, every race he's got better, he thrives on his racing.

"There will be plenty of options for him. We'll be going Group level."

Mason added: "I've come up against him a few times with the roles reversed, it's nice. I got a nice tow into it and he's done it well.

"He's been so progressive this season on various ground. The team have done a wonderful job with him."