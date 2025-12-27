Rest of Chepstow review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the card on Coral Welsh Grand National day at Chepstow.
Mossy magic for Derham
Mossy Fen Road put in a super performance at Chepstow on Saturday to win the Play Corals Free 'Racing-Super-Series' Novices' Hurdle by eight-and-a-half lengths.
Harry Derham's five-year-old was having his second hurdling start after winning at Lingfield a month ago and he took another significant step forward under Paul O'Brien.
He contested the lead throughout and jumped his way to the outright lead in front thanks to some quick and slick hurdling which was a feature aspect of the performance.
After scooting away from Spectacularsunrise to seal an emphatic win, Sky Bet went 20/1 from 40s for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.
Spokesman Michael Shinners said: "Mossy Fen Road could well go under the radar, but that was a fantastic display of jumping and galloping and we halved him in price."
Tout good in Finale
Chester Williams landed the biggest success of his fledgling training career when Tenter Le Tout ran away with the Grade 2 Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle.
The grey No Risk At All filly was having her second hurdling start after winning on debut at Exeter last month but was third best in the betting at 15/2 behind Macktoad (10/11) and Sonic Pioneer (5/2).
However, the front two in the betting were beaten early in the contest, with the odds-on favourite quickly behind after an early mistake while Sonic Pioneer was pulled up after weakening quickly in the home straight.
Meanwhile, Tenter Le Tout travelled smoothly and sealed the win with a fluent leap at the last to score by seven lengths from Klycot.
"I'm relieved as I thought our Christmas winner was going to be yesterday and he was second," Williams said.
"I can't believe how much this horse has improved over the last few months."
