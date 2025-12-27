Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Mossy Fen Road wins at Chepstow
Mossy Fen Road wins at Chepstow

Rest of Chepstow review and free video replays

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat December 27, 2025 · 2h ago

A review of the rest of the card on Coral Welsh Grand National day at Chepstow.

Mossy magic for Derham

Mossy Fen Road put in a super performance at Chepstow on Saturday to win the Play Corals Free 'Racing-Super-Series' Novices' Hurdle by eight-and-a-half lengths.

Harry Derham's five-year-old was having his second hurdling start after winning at Lingfield a month ago and he took another significant step forward under Paul O'Brien.

He contested the lead throughout and jumped his way to the outright lead in front thanks to some quick and slick hurdling which was a feature aspect of the performance.

After scooting away from Spectacularsunrise to seal an emphatic win, Sky Bet went 20/1 from 40s for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

Spokesman Michael Shinners said: "Mossy Fen Road could well go under the radar, but that was a fantastic display of jumping and galloping and we halved him in price."

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

Tout good in Finale

Chester Williams landed the biggest success of his fledgling training career when Tenter Le Tout ran away with the Grade 2 Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle.

The grey No Risk At All filly was having her second hurdling start after winning on debut at Exeter last month but was third best in the betting at 15/2 behind Macktoad (10/11) and Sonic Pioneer (5/2).

However, the front two in the betting were beaten early in the contest, with the odds-on favourite quickly behind after an early mistake while Sonic Pioneer was pulled up after weakening quickly in the home straight.

Meanwhile, Tenter Le Tout travelled smoothly and sealed the win with a fluent leap at the last to score by seven lengths from Klycot.

"I'm relieved as I thought our Christmas winner was going to be yesterday and he was second," Williams said.

"I can't believe how much this horse has improved over the last few months."

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING