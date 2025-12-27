Rest of Chepstow review and free video replays

Mossy magic for Derham

Mossy Fen Road put in a super performance at Chepstow on Saturday to win the Play Corals Free 'Racing-Super-Series' Novices' Hurdle by eight-and-a-half lengths.

Harry Derham's five-year-old was having his second hurdling start after winning at Lingfield a month ago and he took another significant step forward under Paul O'Brien.

He contested the lead throughout and jumped his way to the outright lead in front thanks to some quick and slick hurdling which was a feature aspect of the performance.

After scooting away from Spectacularsunrise to seal an emphatic win, Sky Bet went 20/1 from 40s for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

Spokesman Michael Shinners said: "Mossy Fen Road could well go under the radar, but that was a fantastic display of jumping and galloping and we halved him in price."