Rest of Cheltenham reports and free video replays on day three of November Meeting

As that pair moved on at the last it looked like victory was going to head the way of those two, but after galvanising his mount Harry Skelton forged the 14/1 chance between that sparing pair ahead of claiming victory by half a length.

However, as the field turned for home his lead was quickly reduced as recent Fontwell second Gaelic Pride and Bespoke Tailor moved off in hot pursuit.

Although the James Owen-trained Gleneagles gelding, who eventually finished fourth, proved keen out in front early doors he soon settled into a good rhythm to open up a sizable advantage.

Plenty of attention pre-race was as to how last year’s Betfred Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly, who ended up cutting out much of the running, would fare on his hurdles debut.

And the decision proved to be the correct one with the Des Grech-owned four-year-old bettering his third in a bumper on his debut under rules at Newton Abbot with a ready win.

One of three entries in the race at the five-day stage for Skelton the gelded son of Soldier Of Fortune was selected to fly the flag for the Shelfield Green handler come declarations.

Skelton said: “He is a nice horse. He ran in a bumper at Newton Abbot about three weeks ago. He couldn’t have got in more traffic as he went via Torquay that day. It was a slow run race and it was a bit frustrating. He is a very keen horse and you have to drop him in and that really didn’t suit him in his bumper when they went no speed. Today Ambiente Friendly went a good gallop and as the others had to chase down the hill it worked out perfectly for us.

“He will be a progressive horse as he is four-years-old. I’m not surprised he has won, but at the same time I didn’t necessarily think he would win so it is a nice start.

“He was way too keen in bumpers and if you ran him in bumpers much longer he was going to learn to over race. Even the last there he overjumped. He has got a lot to learn, but he has a big engine and we will stick at two miles as long as we dare.

“I want to teach him to race properly, as to turn him into a long term horse he will have to race smoother than he has done today as he was too keen early. I think we will take baby steps. We will see how soft it gets, but when you get into the spring time the Premier Hurdle at Kelso or something like that might be ideal.”

And while there was no winning debut over hurdles for Ambiente Friendly, Newmarket handler Owen was pleased with his effort in defeat.

Owen said: “He jumped lovely and hurdles backed him off. He was keen for the first couple of furlongs but he then settled nicely. The ground has probably got him in the end, but it is the first time he has really finished a race for me. He will build on that.

“He wants a flat track, but it looks like he has enjoyed himself there. It was a positive run. We were brave to do it and it could have gone wrong. It is a nice place to settle one here and he proved he can do it. He has run well.”