Rest of Cheltenham reports and free video replays on day one of November Meeting

A review of the rest of the action on day one of the November Meeting at Cheltenham.

Nom strikes early for Skelton A Pai De Nom got this year’s November Meeting off to a flyer for trainer Dan Skelton after returning to winning ways in the Lycetts Insurance Brokers Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle. Benefitting from a patient ride from Tristan Durrell, the 11/2 chance was produced with a well-timed run to make it two wins from three starts over hurdles in the two miles and five furlongs contest. Always travelling well in the hands of Durrell, the Passing Glance gelding loomed up with an ominous looking run along with eventual fourth Walkadina on the run down to the second last. However, a less than fluent jump at the final flight handed the momentum back to eventual third As Legends Have It, but despite taking a few strides to be gathered back in A Pai De Nom knuckled down to the task well before going on to score by a length from Lucky Manifest. Skelton said: “He has done really well. Tristan gave him a great ride and made up a bit of ground down the back straight. I always felt like it was going to be hard to get in today turning in today with conditions as they are. “He is a baby and sometimes (a jump like his at the last) can happen. He got stuck in with more experienced horses around him. He will make a fine chaser as well. “He had some really good form and he was behind a good bumper horse at Chepstow then he lost his way. "We needed to do his wind and that is a brilliant start to his career and hopefully he can be a good horse. We are absolutely delighted with him. “He is called A Pai De Nom, which means I’ve got no name, and for so long we called him the horse with no name and he kind of slipped under the radar for a lot of his life, but he isn’t now. “He has had a good day and we will worry about other races further down the line.”

Eldorado strikes gold Joe Tizzard described Eldorado Allen as a ‘pleasure to watch’ after securing his first victory in more than three years with a bold display from the front in the Unibet Middle Distance Veterans’ Chase Series Veterans’ Handicap Chase. Talk of retirement had been mentioned for the11 year-old at the end of last season, however he rewarded connections decision to give him another roll of the dice this campaign with an exemplary performance in the two and a half mile test. After grabbing the early initiative, the 13/2 chance never looked back after meeting each fence on a near perfect stride under Brendan Powell. Turning for home Can You Call and Mister Coffey emerged as potential challengers to the gallant grey after he made his sole blunder in the race at the penultimate fence. However, after giving the last plenty of daylight Eldorado Allen bounded away up the run-in to score by four and a half lengths.

Eldorado Allen wins the veterans' handicap chase at Cheltenham



Tizzard said: “He has been with us a long time and we love these veterans' series. We had Copperhead last season winning the final over three miles and that couldn’t be any nice for him to go and do that. “It (retirement) was talked about at the end of last season, but I had to convince people to give him until Christmas because he is so good fresh. I’m glad we did as he has been in good form at home and loved every part of today. “He hasn’t won for three years, but he is always good fresh. He was just a pleasure to watch. The handicapper had finally given him a bit of a chance as he was eight pounds lower than the December race he ran in here last year. “He gets three miles, but that was probably his ideal trip around here. Brendan was able to fill him up all the way, and he jumped like a stag, and then he kept at it well. I’m chuffed to bits. He will come back here next month for sure. “They will stick him up six or seven pounds now, but he has got one in the bag.” And equally delighted was John Romans, who owns the Khalkevi gelding with Terry Warner. Romans said: “He runs good fresh and my God he jumped well, and finished well. He was fantastic at the last. Everybody had a go at him, but he soon pushed them back. He kept going and going which was excellent. “It is a shame Terry can’t be here today. He was coming, but it was a bit too damp for him as I think he is 94 now. He will be giving him a good cheer from home though.”