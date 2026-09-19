Rest of Ayr review: Bryan Smart has the X factor in Silver Cup

A review of the rest of the action from Ayr on Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup day as Station X edged a thrilling Silver Cup.
Station has the X factor
Station X landed the Ladbrokes Ayr Silver Cup as racing finally got under way on a delayed card in Scotland following two inspections and a schedule reshuffle.
Initially planned to be the third race on the programme, the Silver Cup eventually kicked off proceedings after heavy rain saw racing delayed as they inspected standing water on the track.
The action got the go ahead after a second look at 13:45 and it was worth waiting for if you were on 18/1 winner Station X who just got there on the bob as the far side dominated.
Stall five beat stall one and stall four as James Owen's Goldmoyne (22/1) just missed out on the line by a nose with the well-backed Toyotomi (7/2) three-quarters-of-a-length further away in third.
Uncle Don (10/1) led home the stands' side group and he finished fourth overall.
Bryan Smart was the winning trainer and his horse only ran in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster last Saturday, finishing 14th of the 21 runners.
He enjoyed the heavy ground and stepping back up in trip to six furlongs, just doing enough to deny Goldmoyne in a frantic finish to the card's opener.
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Beauty lands the odds for Amo
Silent Beauty handled the testing conditions well when running out an impressive winner of the Group 3 Ladbrokes "New Customers Get 50/1 Old Firm Offer" Firth Of Clyde over six furlongs.
Kevin Phillippart De Foy’s Night Of Thunder filly bounced back to winning form at Ripon last time after finishing 23rd at Royal Ascot and she kicked on in Group 3 company after travelling well throughout.
David Egan, in the Amo Racing silks, asked her to go and win her race in the final furlong and she was too strong for the opposition, justifying odds of 8/11 as she win by a length-and-three-quarters from Ruby Moon (11/2).
Egan said: “Very well bred filly with a real determination and will to win, she stuck her head down on those testing conditions today.
“I don’t see the real need to step her up in trip this year, but next year who knows?
“She wasn’t herself at Ascot, I do think she will handle better conditions.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing her as a three-year-old.”
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