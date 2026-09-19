Rest of Ayr review: Bryan Smart has the X factor in Silver Cup

Station has the X factor

Station X landed the Ladbrokes Ayr Silver Cup as racing finally got under way on a delayed card in Scotland following two inspections and a schedule reshuffle.

Initially planned to be the third race on the programme, the Silver Cup eventually kicked off proceedings after heavy rain saw racing delayed as they inspected standing water on the track.

The action got the go ahead after a second look at 13:45 and it was worth waiting for if you were on 18/1 winner Station X who just got there on the bob as the far side dominated.

Stall five beat stall one and stall four as James Owen's Goldmoyne (22/1) just missed out on the line by a nose with the well-backed Toyotomi (7/2) three-quarters-of-a-length further away in third.

Uncle Don (10/1) led home the stands' side group and he finished fourth overall.

Bryan Smart was the winning trainer and his horse only ran in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster last Saturday, finishing 14th of the 21 runners.

He enjoyed the heavy ground and stepping back up in trip to six furlongs, just doing enough to deny Goldmoyne in a frantic finish to the card's opener.