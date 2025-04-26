Resplendent Grey wins the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown.

Sean Bowen celebrated his champion jockey title in style when winning the bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase on Resplendent Grey.

Bowen celebrates title win in style Sean Bowen celebrated his champion jockey title in style when winning the bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase on Resplendent Grey. The well-backed 9/2 shot travelled much sweeter in first-time cheekpieces than had been the case at Cheltenham last month and he stayed on best of all to give trainer Olly Murphy a first win in the race. The Willie Mullins-trained Lombon (10/1) was in-front at the final fence but was outjumped by the grey who careered up the hill under hands and heels to win by a length. Mullins also saddled the third home, High Class Hero (10/3 favourite), as well as the fourth, Spanish Harlem (22/1), and the fifth Grangeclare West (14/1).

Sean Bowen said: “I didn’t need the whip as I had already dropped it! “He is a horse full of ability and what a way to finish off a good season. “It’s well needed to get the big winners and Olly ends the season on a 25 percent strike rate which is incredible for a trainer – not many can do it. For his horses to be winning at the start and end of the season is just incredible. “Today and the Irish National would be right up there with this season’s highlights – the last two weeks have been something I never want to stop.”

Sean Bowen with his Champion Jockey trophy

Murphy said: “That was special. Obviously, Sean was crowned champion jockey earlier today and we have had the most phenomenal year – that’s 141 winners now for the season now at a 25 percent strike rate. “My team at home have done an unbelievable job all year. We haven’t been around very long and have made a lot of mistakes but we have a good team of owners, a brilliant team of owners and a brilliant jockey. I am very well supported. “We rode him differently today to Cheltenham. He got an exhibition ride from Sean and the cheekpieces helped hum. He came home strongly and that was a good way to win a big one.”