Iroko wins ahead of Grand ambition

Iroko took another step closer towards a return outing in the Randox Grand National after securing his first success in more than two years with victory in the Howden Graduation Chase at Ascot.

Without a victory to his name since making a winning debut over fences at Warwick in November 2023 the giant-framed seven-year-old, who finished fourth in last season’s Grand National, changed that statistic on his second start of the campaign.

Tracking leader, and favourite, Firefox, for much of the two mile five furlong prize the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, took command off matters under Jonjo O’Neill Jr on jumping the final fence.

Although still needing to put the race to bed the 2-1 chance was not to be denied with O’Neill pushing his mount out to score by four and three quarter lengths much to the delight of his triumphant connections.

Greenall said: “He just needed to go and have a race today. I know it was only a three runner field, but they quickened fairly early up the hill and he has just had to grind it out.

“He just takes time get into gear. It was good to see him lengthen and get his head down. It was tight at the second last and good at the last.

“I don’t know if those two (Firefox and James Du Berlais) have quite run up to their marks to be honest with you. The Willie Mullins horse (James Du Berlais) definitely hasn’t as he never looked like he was going and Gordon’s (Elliott) just made a few jumping errors near the end.

“He has done well.”

And Iroko is likely to head back to Kelso for the bet365 Premier Chase at Kelso in February ahead of a second tilt at the Grand National, which he was trimmed into 8-1 favourite for from 10-1 by Paddy Power.

Greenall said: “We were saying we might go back to Kelso for the race we were second to Grey Dawning last season.

“That is over two miles and seven furlongs. It is a nice track, and not many runners go there. We will then probably miss Cheltenham and go straight to the Grand National.

“He seems better, but trainers always say they strengthen up and look better. Jonjo comes and rides him and he says he is a lot better.”