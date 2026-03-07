Reports, reaction and free video replays from Sandown Park on Saturday

Bibe sets up Fred Winter challenge

Bibe Mus ensured his place on trainer Paul Nicholls team sheet at the Cheltenham Festival next week with victory in the Betfair Racing Podcasts Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

Needing a victory to pick a five pounds penalty to get in the McCoy Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle on Tuesday, the 7/4 favourite did exactly what was required of him to make his first start since joining the Ditcheat handler from Ross O'Sullivan a winning one.

Holding a clear advantage facing up to the final two hurdles in the two mile prize, the Camelot-gelding was not for passing under Harry Cobden with the former champion jockey only needing to push his mount out after the last before steering him to victory by three lengths.

Nicholls said: “He will go up five pounds now so he should get in the Fred Winter, and that is why we bought him. Normally one hundred and twenty two would get in, but that should guarantee he gets in now.

“We’ve not had him all that long. Colm (Donlon) asked me a month ago if we could find him a horse for the Fred Winter so I asked Anthony (Bromley, racing manager to Isaac Souede and Simon Munir) if they had anything and he said the boys will sell this one.

“We like what we have seen and he has done everything nicely. He is not very big to carry twelve stones today, but he has jumped well and done it.

“It is a bit tight to Tuesday, and we didn’t want to come here today if we got in, but we had to run him. He is a tough horse so I don’t think it will be a problem.

“Harry just said that was perfect. The only thing he has got to do now is make his mind up if he rides him or Pourquoi Pas Papa.”

And winning owner Colm Donlon will hope the victory is a sign of things to come for Tutti Quanti in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Nicholls added: “Tutti Quanti is very well and he worked well this morning with his partner No Drama This End.

“It is a big ask on all known form, but physically he is going the right way and we are looking forward to the challenge.”