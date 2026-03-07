Reports, reaction and free video replays from Sandown Park on Saturday

Graham Clark with a review of the action from Sandown Park on Saturday.
Bibe sets up Fred Winter challenge
Bibe Mus ensured his place on trainer Paul Nicholls team sheet at the Cheltenham Festival next week with victory in the Betfair Racing Podcasts Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.
Needing a victory to pick a five pounds penalty to get in the McCoy Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle on Tuesday, the 7/4 favourite did exactly what was required of him to make his first start since joining the Ditcheat handler from Ross O'Sullivan a winning one.
Holding a clear advantage facing up to the final two hurdles in the two mile prize, the Camelot-gelding was not for passing under Harry Cobden with the former champion jockey only needing to push his mount out after the last before steering him to victory by three lengths.
Nicholls said: “He will go up five pounds now so he should get in the Fred Winter, and that is why we bought him. Normally one hundred and twenty two would get in, but that should guarantee he gets in now.
“We’ve not had him all that long. Colm (Donlon) asked me a month ago if we could find him a horse for the Fred Winter so I asked Anthony (Bromley, racing manager to Isaac Souede and Simon Munir) if they had anything and he said the boys will sell this one.
“We like what we have seen and he has done everything nicely. He is not very big to carry twelve stones today, but he has jumped well and done it.
“It is a bit tight to Tuesday, and we didn’t want to come here today if we got in, but we had to run him. He is a tough horse so I don’t think it will be a problem.
“Harry just said that was perfect. The only thing he has got to do now is make his mind up if he rides him or Pourquoi Pas Papa.”
And winning owner Colm Donlon will hope the victory is a sign of things to come for Tutti Quanti in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.
Nicholls added: “Tutti Quanti is very well and he worked well this morning with his partner No Drama This End.
“It is a big ask on all known form, but physically he is going the right way and we are looking forward to the challenge.”
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Scorpio class in EBF Final
Scorpio Rising earned a potential tilt at Grade One company after running riot over his rivals in the European Breeders’ Fund Betfair “National Hunt” Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.
The Olly Murphy-trained six-year-old looked a cut above his rivals when completing a four-timer for the season with an impressive win in the £80,000 contest under Sean Bowen.
As early leader Rathkenny gave way approaching the penultimate flight, there still appeared to be plenty that looked to fancy their chances of striking gold in the two and a half mile prize
However, none appeared to be travelling better than the 9-2 joint-favourite breezed into contention under Bowen between the final two flights, before setting sail for home.
Although a little untidy at the last it failed to halt the momentum of the gelded son of Jukebox Jury, who continued pulling out plenty on the climb to the line to defeat Get On George by two and three quarter lengths.
Murphy said: “I thought he was progressive, but not quite that progressive. He has just got better with racing. I actually thought the whole way round he was doing a little bit too much on the ground, but he is a good horse.
“He turned a competitive field into a rout. That was great.
“At the start of the season I thought he was a horse that I thought would just win races, but it is funny how these horses mature. You have got to have patience.
“He got beat in his bumper, and beat in his maiden hurdle first time out. He has just taken a bit of time, but he is an amazing horse. This lad just needed a bit of time and he is coming to fruition now.
"I thought he travelled too strongly the whole way around. I was half cursing he was just doing too much.
"He was jumping, and making a length, and Sean was taking him back. Around here you need to half race lazily, but he is a good horse that is very progressive.
“I’m not surprised that he won, but I am surprised in the manner that he won. It was a very competitive field that people had been doing a job on horses to win an eighty thousand pounds pot, but he is obviously a very good horse.”
And following the race Murphy hinted that a trip to Aintree could now come under consideration for Scorpio Rising, but he admitted he is looking forward to seeing him jump a fence next term.
Murphy added: “He obviously handles these conditions well. Whether we look towards something at Aintree or leave him and look at something at Ayr or Punchestown I’m not sure.
“We could well roll the dice in a Grade One at Aintree, but I wouldn’t be going an inch above two and a half miles.
“He is a very good moving horse and I’m looking forward to him jumping a fence next season. He was bought as a store by my father and he will be a lovely chaser.
“We are playing around this season. We have minded him and I can’t wait until he jumps a fence.”
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.