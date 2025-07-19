Reports, reaction and free video replays from Newbury on Saturday

Reports, reaction and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Newbury.

Bambi springs surprise Rage Of Bambi sprang a 33/1 surprise in the Hallgarten And Novum Wines Hackwood Stakes to continue a fine season for Eve Johnson Houghton and Charlie Bishop. There was no element of a fluke either as the five-year-old travelled powerfully throughout and went to the front approaching the furlong pole. At that stage the freewheeling Diligent Harry was in freefall, with Regional under pressure and the winner swept by to score by a length-and-three-quarters from King’s Gamble (4/1) who came through to snatch the forecast spot on his seasonal reappearance.

“We’ve had her for a few years now and her work is exceptionally good at home so we’re always tempted to run her too soon in the season,” the winning rider told ITV Racing. “Every year, this time of year, she seems to come good. We always thought it was fast ground she wanted but I don’t think it’s the ground at all, the rain has got in a bit today, it’s loose but probably still close to good ground. “It might have been a shock to everybody, but we’ve always held her in very high regard. Her work at home when she’s in form is exceptional and she deserved this. “When we first ran her this year myself and Eve kept saying to ourselves, I hope she runs well enough to allow connections to let her run her in a Group One at some point. “I’m not saying she’s going to win a Group One but on her day she is very, very good.”

Royal Dubai wins at Newbury