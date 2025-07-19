Reports, reaction and free video replays from Newbury on Saturday

Reports, reaction and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Newbury.
Bambi springs surprise
Rage Of Bambi sprang a 33/1 surprise in the Hallgarten And Novum Wines Hackwood Stakes to continue a fine season for Eve Johnson Houghton and Charlie Bishop.
There was no element of a fluke either as the five-year-old travelled powerfully throughout and went to the front approaching the furlong pole.
At that stage the freewheeling Diligent Harry was in freefall, with Regional under pressure and the winner swept by to score by a length-and-three-quarters from King’s Gamble (4/1) who came through to snatch the forecast spot on his seasonal reappearance.
“We’ve had her for a few years now and her work is exceptionally good at home so we’re always tempted to run her too soon in the season,” the winning rider told ITV Racing.
“Every year, this time of year, she seems to come good. We always thought it was fast ground she wanted but I don’t think it’s the ground at all, the rain has got in a bit today, it’s loose but probably still close to good ground.
“It might have been a shock to everybody, but we’ve always held her in very high regard. Her work at home when she’s in form is exceptional and she deserved this.
“When we first ran her this year myself and Eve kept saying to ourselves, I hope she runs well enough to allow connections to let her run her in a Group One at some point.
“I’m not saying she’s going to win a Group One but on her day she is very, very good.”
Dubai makes winning start for Burrows
Outsider of the field Royal Dubai comes out on top in Steventon Stakes at Newbury.
They didn't appear to go too quick in the first half of the race, but the tempo quickened in the straight, and Royal Dubai found plenty under pressure inside the final furlong to deny three-year-old Rashabar.
He was previously trained by Marco Botti and made the perfect start for Owen Burrows, travelling into contention in style and clearly appreciating the return to a mile and a quarter.
The Roger Varian-trained Enfjaar started 6/4 favourite and, while he was still travelling well when the pace quickened, he found less than looked likely, failing to build on his eye-catching run at Royal Ascot.
Trainer Owen Burrows said: "I've only had him a month and we're still learning about him. I felt at a mile he looked a bit exposed and I thought with his pedigree it was worth trying this trip again.
"His work has been very good, very pleasing at home. He came in great shape from Marco's, so yeah, that was very pleasing, very pleasing."
