Reports and replays of the Futurity Stakes and Debutante Stakes at the Curragh

Aidan O'Brien's dominance of the Coolmore Stud Wootton Bassett Tom Cooper Irish EBF Futurity Stakes continued courtesy of Constitution River.
The Ballydoyle handler had won eight of the previous 10 renewals of the Group 2 at the Curragh and Constitution River never looked like doing anything other than winning well.
Wayne Lordan was allowed to set his own fractions aboard the 5/6 favourite with Geryon racing around a length and a half away in second and that was as close as a rival got in the seven furlong contest.
Lordan turned on the taps with two furlongs to run and Constitution River quickened impressively, beating Geryon by two lengths.
Go Just Do It was another three and a half lengths away in third but made up quite a lot of ground in doing so having been settled last of the five.
Constitution River was beaten a short-head by the well-regarded Distant Storm at Newmarket on debut before opening his account at Galway.
Lordan told Racing TV: "He's a lovely colt, he went to Newmarket for his first start, ran well, then he went to Galway.
"He won well and probably learned a lot so today he was good and professional. He travelled, he has a high cruising speed but when you need him down, he just drops a gear and he hits the line good.
"I think he'll probably be better going a mile."
O'Brien has not been as successful in the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes, having to settle for winning half of the last 10 renewals, but he did claim another victory as Composing (4/5 favourite) impressed in winning the Group 2 under Lordan.
Only fifth on her debut - behind the re-opposing Balantina - in May, Composing opened her account at the next time of asking before taking the step up to Group 3 company in her stride at Leopardstown.
Lordan was content to have a lead on Composing as the previously unbeaten Suzie Songs took the field along but the favourite eased past her rival with a quarter of a mile to run and stretched out to win by two and a half-lengths from Suzie Songs in a race where nothing else got involved.
O'Brien said: "Lovely filly, straightforward.
"We thought she'd have to make the running but it was lovely Ger's filly went. Wayne gave her a lovely, uncomplicated ride, she relaxed lovely, quickened and when she got there she's very laid back, she's very professional and you'd have to be delighted with her.
"I would think so, that [Moyglare Stud Stakes] would be the plan."
On Constitution River, he added: "Couldn't be happier with him really.
"Wayne was very happy with him, he handled ease in the ground very well. He's a horse that we thought would get further than the seven. He could come back here for the National Stakes, that would be the rhythm of the programme."
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.