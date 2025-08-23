Reports and replays of the Futurity Stakes and Debutante Stakes at the Curragh

The Ballydoyle handler had won eight of the previous 10 renewals of the Group 2 at the Curragh and Constitution River never looked like doing anything other than winning well.

Wayne Lordan was allowed to set his own fractions aboard the 5/6 favourite with Geryon racing around a length and a half away in second and that was as close as a rival got in the seven furlong contest.

Lordan turned on the taps with two furlongs to run and Constitution River quickened impressively, beating Geryon by two lengths.

Go Just Do It was another three and a half lengths away in third but made up quite a lot of ground in doing so having been settled last of the five.

Constitution River was beaten a short-head by the well-regarded Distant Storm at Newmarket on debut before opening his account at Galway.

Lordan told Racing TV: "He's a lovely colt, he went to Newmarket for his first start, ran well, then he went to Galway.

"He won well and probably learned a lot so today he was good and professional. He travelled, he has a high cruising speed but when you need him down, he just drops a gear and he hits the line good.

"I think he'll probably be better going a mile."