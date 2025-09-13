Reports and replays from Leopardstown including the Champions Juvenile Stakes

A review of the rest of the action from Leopardstown as Benvenuto Cellini won the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes in great style.

All four of the runners in the Group 2 mile contest were trained by members of the O'Brien family, with Benvenuto Cellini sent off the 2/1-on favourite for Aidan O'Brien in the absence of his stablemate Montreal. Hardy Warrior attempted to make all under Dylan Browne McMonagle ahead of the favourite in second, A Boy Named Susie in third and Nil Bua Gan Dua held up in last, but the writing looked on the wall when Christophe Soumillon ranged up alongside Hardy Warrior on Benvenuto Cellini two furlongs from home. From there it was plain sailing for the son of Frankel, who stretched nicely clear of his three rivals who finished in a bunch five lengths back, with Hardy Warrior just holding on for the forecast spot.

Ballydoyle dominant once more Benvenuto Cellini's win was the second of the card for both Soumillon and O'Brien who had earlier teamed up for listed success with Diamond Necklace in the Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes. The 2/1-on favourite came two and a quarter lengths clear of Sukanya and will now head up in grade for her next start according to the Ballydoyle trainer who said: "That was lovely and he [Soumillon] gave her a perfect ride. She’s a lovely filly who is going to stay further and we’ll take a look at the Fillies’ Mile or Marcel Boussac with her possibly. “There was a good pace on, we knew at the Curragh she was a filly who was going to need every yard of seven and he was very patient on her. She cost a lot of miney with a great pedigree and he work was always very good too.”