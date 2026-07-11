Report, reaction and free video replay as Zeus Olympios strikes in Summer Mile at Ascot

For Zeus Olympios this was a welcome win after three defeats to start his four-year-old campaign including in the Lockinge and Queen Anne on his last two starts.

Even-money favourite More Thunder did not have the race run to suit and he stayed on quite well for fourth considering how the contest developed.

Seagulls Eleven and Holloway Boy had their chances as the tight group sprinted for the line but Zeus Olympios (7/2) nudged between them towards the far rail and won by half-a-length from his stablemate in second.

The winner and Naqeeb cut out the running on the round course before being joined by Seagulls Eleven but they didn't go very quickly in the early stages and that made for a frantic finish.

Speaking from Newmarket winning trainer Karl Burke said: "I still think he got a great chance of being a Group One horse, and we have always thought that. He got better as the year went on last year and hopefully he can carry on that trajectory this year.

“He was given a good ride and everything went really well. The idea was to go forward, and we did early, then he accepted a lead of the others. I was concerned for one hundred yards or so, but they kicked on again. He is a high class horse.

“I think the horse is just getting physically stronger and better. It was probably my fault at Ascot last time as I said to Clifford (Lee) let’s ride him for a turn of foot as he shows that at home. Two out he was going backwards, and I thought he was going to finish out the back, but then all he did was stay on. This time we were determined to go forward, and I think if they had gone quicker he would have probably won easier.

“Holloway Boy ran an absolute stormer as well. He loves Ascot and he has got a lot of ability, but he only just does enough.

On future plans: “I would have to have a chat with Liam O’Rourke, but I would think there is a big possibility that the Jacques le Marois is where he will go next.”

Winning jockey Sam James added: “I got a freebie for a couple of furlongs in front and just went a nice gallop for my horse.

“We’ve always thought highly of him. Dropping back to a Group 2 I’m grateful to get on him and I’m glad I paid them back with a winner.”