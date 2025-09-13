Report and replay from the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown

Fallen Angel won the Group 1 Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The 9/4 favourite recorded a quick-fire double for Karl Burke as she claimed her second Group 1 win of the season under James Doyle. Vera’s Secret set the early fractions under Seamie Heffernan, with the well-fancied Fallen Angel close up, while Ballydoyle stablemates Exactly and January were never too far from the pace in the mile contest. Two furlongs out Fallen Angel looked vulnerable as she was strongly pressed by Exactly, but the daughter of Too Darn Hot was very game and rallied well under pressure, eventually recording a deserved half-length success from Exactly (10/3). Third home was Atsila (25/1) who held every chance over a furlong out, but whose challenge eventually petered out. Cathedral was fourth on her debut for Kevin Philippart De Foy.

Champion Stakes the long-term aim for gutsy Matron winner Burke beamed: “She’s so tough, isnt she? “She was very, very honest and James [Doyle, winning jockey] gave her a great ride. He took a few rides to get to know her – you can’t pull her around. “I thought we were beaten a furlong out but she really got her head down. “We felt she needed the cheekpieces this year as she had got lazy at home and she needed the run in the Lockinge. “They certainly work!” The Wathnan Racing-owned filly, who won the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on her previous outing, looks set to stay racing against her own sex for her next start but connections are then eyeing a crack at the males at the end of the season as Burke explained: “She should be getting a mile-and-a-quarter probably but we’re better off being aggressive over a mile. “She’ll probably go for the Sun Chariot and then we could take the boys on in the Champion Stakes at Ascot.”