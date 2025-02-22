Report and free video replay of Virgin Bet Eider Handicap Chase | Knockanore steps up in Eider

The eight-year-old had never run beyond three miles before this extended 4m1f contest but he relished the stamina test after running out an easy 16-length winner under 5lb claimer Freddie Mitchell.

There was drama at the start as last year's winner Anglers Crag unshipped Craig Nichol and got loose, causing a slight delay as he was caught before being withdrawn.

That left a field of 17 runners and as Bretney, Ilikedwayurthinkin and Prince Des Fichaux took them along at various points Knockanore was ridden with more restraint.

As the race developed in the straight Mitchell came between horses to deliver his challenge and it was soon clear he was going the best as O'Connell and Passing Well also made their challenges.

They couldn't keep tabs on the winner, though, who scooted clear over the last two fences for a decisive success, the biggest of Mitchell's career to date.