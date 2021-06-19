Wokingham report: Remarkable Rohaan wins again

This was ample compensation though as he led home the group down the far side - and the field overall - by a neck.

He was barred from running in the Group One Commonwealth Cup earlier in the week as geldings can't run in the race.

It was an impressive display too as he cut through the pack to hit the front inside the final furlong and win by a neck.

David Evans' charge made a winning handicap debut from a mark of 55 back in December and here he was - rated 112 - winning the heritage handicap .

Having beaten Dragon Symbol at Haydock last time out, who was subsequently first past the post in the Commonwealth Cup, the form now looks red-hot.

Evans said: “It’s hard to believe it’s happened, it hasn’t really sunk in

“I saw his white face early on, but then I couldn’t see him until the last 100 yards.

“I think the rule to bar geldings from the Commonwealth Cup is stupid, whoever made it up. The form was there for all to see too, we beat Dragon Symbol. The July Cup might be the plan, we’ll see how he is.”

Kelly added of his first winner at Royal Ascot: “I’m overdue, I probably should have won one before now, but that is history. It was a great performance and he’s an incredible horse, he goes on any ground but handles this as well as he does good.

“He couldn’t go early, I know we probably went fast, but I just had to accept it and hope that he’d come good, and he did. It goes without saying, but Dave is brilliant. I got lucky with David, had a few winners and the rest is history.”