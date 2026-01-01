Relkeel Hurdle report, reaction and free video replay: Kabral Du Mathan proves too classy

Kabral Du Mathan lived up to his billing as short-priced favourite with a silky display in the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle.

Sent off the 8/15 market leader for the Cheltenham Grade 2 following a seasonable/stable debut win in handicap company at Haydock, Dan Skelton's recruit tracked the pace before mounting his challenge in the home straight. Well-backed second-favourite Jingko Blue made the best of his way home and still appeared to hold every chance under James Bowen approaching the final flight but Harry Skelton had yet to push the button on the market leader and when he popped the question after the last, the response was immediate. Kabral Du Mathan quickened brightly before easing home to score by five and a half lengths with the minimum of fuss. The sponsors reacted by cutting the winner to 6/1 from 10/1 for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle back at Prestbury Park in March.

'He's not a slogger' Harry Skelton said: "He travelled round brilliantly. He made one mistake down the back, I'm not quite sure what he did; he's left his back-end in it or something. It was favourable for him today with the weight allowances but he's won very impressively. He beat a good field getting the weight but he's done it well. "That was the only mistake he made. They're out there, they make mistakes, he got away with it and will hopefully learn from it; he jumped great, winged the last and away he went - he won well. "He's not a slogger, he's not just all about three miles. I just said to the guys he's only just turned six years old and just be mindful of that, those three milers need to race behind the bridle and he's got a bit of enthusiasm about himself, he's still a young horse. "He's got options. Is he going to get three miles? Yes, he is. Is it all about the Stayers' this year? Who knows. I think two and a half is good for him. You've got Aintree Grade 1s over two and a half and three. We'll see, we'll let Dan, Neil and Alfie (owners) have a good chat and try to do the right thing."

'He needed to win today' Dan Skelton said: “Fair play to the horse as that is what we wanted to see. Okay, the others are in a bunch just behind him, but they’ve not gone that quick and it has turned into a bit of a sprint. He has got a good turn of foot off that pace, but he is a younger horse than the others and he had no penalty to carry and that is why he was at prohibitive odds. “We couldn’t have been happier with that as that is just what we wanted to see. He is a beauty to train as he very simple, straightforward horse to train and I’m delighted with him. “There was a heap of expectation after Haydock. If he was going to go to the next level he needed to win today, and he has. I didn’t want to go all the way to up three miles at once. I know these horses have been talked a lot in their movement and what else, but put all that to one side. Neil Smith lost his father earlier in the week and this is a big boost to him.

“The Smiths, and others, are big supporters of racing on the whole, and we have to look after these owners. I’m just a benefactor of horses moving, but I just want to point out that Neil lost his father in the week so it has been a hard time for him and a nice winner won’t go amiss. "As sportspeople though you have got to get on and run. The horses don’t know what we are putting up with as people and we don’t know what they are putting up with as horses. “All roads now lead to the Stayers’ Hurdle and I would go straight there. You might think about waiting and going two and a half miles at Aintree and waiting for a season three miles, but I’m a greedy bugger so we will go three miles!" 'I’m sure he was looking down' Joint-owner Alfie Smith, whose grandfather Ken Smith ,83, passed away on Monday after a battle with cancer, said: "This does mean a lot for my dad, and my family. "To win at a place at Cheltenham while having that bad news just means the world. Horse racing is one of those sports that just brings a lot of people together. It was horrible, as he was suffering for a long time, but it is good that he is not suffering anymore. "He was a massive racing fan as he was always in the bookies and he was always betting. I’m sure he was looking down from heaven with a big smile on his face. This lad has put his name in the Stayers’ Hurdle mix and hopefully we will come back in March with a decent horse on our hands.”

