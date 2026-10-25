Reigning champion sire Night of Thunder all set to keep his title in 2026

John Ingles looks at how events at Ascot on Qatar Racing British Champions Day likely ensured Night of Thunder retains his title as champion sire in Britain and Ireland.

Extra interest from the events at Ascot on Champions Day was generated by the battle between Aidan O’Brien and Andrew Balding for the trainers’ championship. With both trainers having winners at the meeting, the trainers’ title, not officially decided until the end of the year, remained hanging in the balance, for another week at least. But another championship was being fought out at Ascot last weekend in a struggle which got next to no coverage on the day but not only proved more dramatic but also more decisive too. Going into Champions Day, reigning champion sire Night of Thunder held a lead of less than £125,000 over the 2021 and 2023 champion Frankel. But with millions of pounds of prize money up for grabs on British racing’s richest day, there was clearly plenty of scope for that situation to change. ‘Dramatic’ because the lead actually changed hands twice during the afternoon. If, unlike me, you weren’t watching the action at Ascot with pen, paper and calculator to hand, this is how events unfolded. The result of the Long Distance Cup didn’t have a material effect on the standings, though the £13,450 that Opportunity picked up for finishing fifth was all to the good as far as his sire Frankel was concerned. But it was a different story just over an hour later in the Fillies & Mares Stakes. This was Frankel’s chance to make some serious inroads into Night of Thunder’s lead. Ironically for the Juddmonte stallion’s cause, that would ideally mean the failure of Juddmonte’s own representative Kalpana, even-money favourite to win the race for the third year running, a return to form for Minnie Hauk, who had finished further down the field behind Kalpana in the Arc last time, and an improved effort from Frankel’s other filly in the field, the Cork Group 3 winner Believed.

A win for Frankel's daughter Minnie Hauk in the Fillies & Mares

But the dream scenario for Frankel’s title hopes is exactly what happened. With Kalpana disappointing on her final career start, Frankel’s Irish-trained fillies Minnie Hauk and Believed took the first two places for combined prize money of more than £390,000, wiping out Night of Thunder’s lead and now putting Frankel more than £280,000 clear. That was the good news for Frankel. The bad news was that he had very little ammo left for the rest of the meeting, with his only subsequent runner on the afternoon being Gavriel in the Balmoral Handicap and he was to fade out of the money in that contest. Worse still for Frankel, his chief rival had no fewer than four representatives in the next race, the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. Two of Night of Thunder’s quartet picked up some prize money here, with Ten Bob Tony running another gallant race in defeat in second. That alone wasn’t enough to restore Night of Thunder’s lead, but with 150/1 pacemaker Needle Match clinging on for fourth place, that was sufficient to tip the balance marginally back in Night of Thunder’s favour. But next was the Champion Stakes and Night of Thunder’s trump card. With only six runners, Ombudsman could have picked up some prize money just for trailing home last but, bouncing back from his odds-on defeat on softer ground in the Juddmonte International, Ombudsman instead quickened away with the first prize of £737,230, effectively clinching a second championship for his sire in the little over two minutes it took for the Champion Stakes to be run.

Night of Thunder's son Ombudsman wins the Champion Stakes

It was the second year running that Ombudsman had been decisive in Night of Thunder’s title bid, though there had been no such late drama in 2025 when Night of Thunder could be called the winner much further from home. Ombudsman’s win in last year’s Juddmonte International coupled with some other good results at the Ebor meeting meant that Night of Thunder had opened up a lead of almost a million pounds after York last August. It takes more than one good horse to make a champion sire though. Despite winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes for a second time, as well as the Brigadier Gerard Stakes prior to that, in addition to the Champion Stakes, Ombudsman was not the biggest contributor to Night of Thunder’s British and Irish prize money total for the year. Even though he wasn’t around after July, Bow Echo’s wins in the 2000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes and Sussex Stakes ensured that Night of Thunder had a major earner from his classic crop to go with older horse Ombudsman.

Bow Echo emulates his sire in the 2000 Guineas