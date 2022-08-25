Trainer Kevin Ryan insists he is “really pleased” with stable star Emaraaty Ana as he bids to become only the second horse in history to win consecutive Betfair Sprint Cups.
Not since Be Friendly won the inaugural running of the race in 1966 and then followed up 12 months later has a horse won the Group One six furlong contest twice.
However, Ryan is hopeful that his now six year old can repeat his Haydock Park success of 2021, especially after a third place finish in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York last week.
His trainer believes that performance can act as the perfect stepping stone for the son of Shamardal in next Saturday’s (September 3rd) race, just as his second place in the Nunthorpe did last year when Emaraaty Ana went on to win the Betfair Sprint Cup 15 days later.
Ryan explained: “Emaraaty Ana has come out of York great and we’re really pleased with him. Obviously it was a good stepping stone for him last year and we’re looking forward to seeing him back at Haydock.
“He ran great in the Nunthorpe and five furlongs is just not his trip. Stepping back up to six at Haydock should really suit and we look forward to next week.”
Emaraaty Ana had a campaign to remember last year, following up victory at Haydock Park with a fine run to finish fourth at the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar.
And although he has been slightly slower to find his stride so far this term, Ryan has a fantastic record in the Betfair Sprint Cup, having also won it in 2019 with Hello Youmzain, whose full sister Hala Hala Athmani could also line up in the race this year.
The three year old is lightly-raced but has shown plenty of ability so far and her trainer revealed that a decision will be made on the filly closer to the time.
He continued: “It’s fantastic to be going there with another strong hand - everyone wants to win Group One races. We also have Hala Hala Athmani, but we haven’t made up our minds yet about whether to run her.”
Latest Betfair odds for the Group One Sprint Cup
Sense Of Duty 9-2; Minzaal 5-1; Naval Crown 11-2; Emaraaty Ana 7-1; Art Power, Highfield Princess, Rohaan 8-1; Brad The Brief, Kinross, Tenebrism 10-1; Go Bears Go 12-1; Dragon Symbol, Flotus 16-1; Castle Star, El Caballo, Hala Hala Athmani 20-1; Harry Three, Mitbaahy, Romantic Proposal, Royal Aclaim 25-1; Benefit, Great Ambassador, Khaadem, Power Under Me, Umm Kulthum, Vadream 33-1; Dubawi Legend 40-1; Method, New York City, Twilight Jet 50-1; Run To Freedom, Ventura Diamond 66-1.
