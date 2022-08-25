Not since Be Friendly won the inaugural running of the race in 1966 and then followed up 12 months later has a horse won the Group One six furlong contest twice.

However, Ryan is hopeful that his now six year old can repeat his Haydock Park success of 2021, especially after a third place finish in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York last week.

His trainer believes that performance can act as the perfect stepping stone for the son of Shamardal in next Saturday’s (September 3rd) race, just as his second place in the Nunthorpe did last year when Emaraaty Ana went on to win the Betfair Sprint Cup 15 days later.

Ryan explained: “Emaraaty Ana has come out of York great and we’re really pleased with him. Obviously it was a good stepping stone for him last year and we’re looking forward to seeing him back at Haydock.

“He ran great in the Nunthorpe and five furlongs is just not his trip. Stepping back up to six at Haydock should really suit and we look forward to next week.”