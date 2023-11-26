Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle under consideration for Shishkin

Next week’s Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle could come under consideration for Shishkin after Nicky Henderson’s star chaser refused to start at Ascot on Saturday.

Having rounded off a rollercoaster season with a first victory over an extended three miles at Aintree in the spring, the nine-year-old was odds-on to make a successful reappearance in the Grade Two 1965 Chase in Berkshire, which was due to be his prep run for the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day. However, it became clear not long after he arrived at the start that Shishkin was not too keen to jump off with the other runners and when the tape went up, he turned his head and planted himself in the hands of Nico de Boinville. Henderson reported his charge to be none the worse on Sunday morning, but is now in a quandary as to what to do next. “He’s fine, he’s actually been out for a little day out and a hack canter this morning,” said the Seven Barrows handler. “We’ve got to think what we’re going to do, I haven’t got that far yet. There’s very little he can do, to be honest with you. I don’t know, perhaps they’ll start the King George in starting stalls!”