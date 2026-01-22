Paul Nicholls intends to send Regent’s Stroll straight to the Cheltenham Festival and swerve an outing in the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown Park.

The 14-time champion trainer will tread a familiar path with the Walk In The Park gelding who will now head to the Grade Two Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase, which Nicholls claimed at last year’s with Caldwell Potter. After proving too keen when finishing third on his debut over fences in the Grade Two Coral John Francome Novices’ Chase at Newbury, the seven-year-old then opened his account when settling much better to win a match race at Wincanton. And although Regent’s Stroll had to settle for second best on his most recent start in a novices’ handicap chase over an extended two and a half miles at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, Nicholls believes he will be much better when returning to the track in March.

