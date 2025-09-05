Regally-bred Raaheeb makes perfect start at Ascot

Raaheeb made the perfect start to his racing career in the Charbonnel et Walker British EBF Maiden Stakes at Ascot.
The colt, a full-brother to Baaeed and Hukum, was sent off the 7/4 favourite and raced on the far side of the field throughout.
He was still on the bridle two furlongs out and once Jim Crowley asked him to settle matters, he lengthened well to go to the front.
The son of Sea The Stars ran on powerfully to the line to beat Pompette, who had the benefit of previous experience, by a length-and-a-quarter.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut the Owen Burrows-trained Raaheeb to 16/1 from 25s for the Royal Lodge at Newmarket.
The winning rider told Sky Sports Racing: "We liked him at home but he's so sleepy. He tripped over twice walking out because he was half-asleep! He cantered down to the start like an old horse and for a horse first-time-out was very relaxed.
"If I'm being honest if he won today I thought it would be on ability. He's been going nicely at home but I've always felt he's a next-year horse. Owen said I can keep working him or we can get a run into him and today wasn't the be all and end all.
"It's nice that he seems to have some of his brother's blood. Baaeed was a freak, he had speed, he could have won over six furlongs. Hukum was just tough. This fella, the way he gallops and the feeling I get off him, he'll be a nice middle-distance horse next year. They to tend to improve with age and they all got a bit quicker as well."
