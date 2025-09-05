Regally-bred Raaheeb makes perfect start at Ascot

Raaheeb made the perfect start to his racing career in the Charbonnel et Walker British EBF Maiden Stakes at Ascot.

The colt, a full-brother to Baaeed and Hukum, was sent off the 7/4 favourite and raced on the far side of the field throughout. He was still on the bridle two furlongs out and once Jim Crowley asked him to settle matters, he lengthened well to go to the front. The son of Sea The Stars ran on powerfully to the line to beat Pompette, who had the benefit of previous experience, by a length-and-a-quarter. Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut the Owen Burrows-trained Raaheeb to 16/1 from 25s for the Royal Lodge at Newmarket.