Reflections on Celerity's win at the 106th attempt

Celerity’s perfect demonstration of the value of perseverance is likely to live long in the memory of her trainer Lisa Williamson.

The seven-year-old was engaged in the Bet At racingtv.com Fillies’ Handicap at Haydock on Friday, her 106th start in a career that had thus far been without a win. This season’s form had perhaps been leading up to a change in fortunes, however, with two successive placings in July paving the way to the six-furlong Haydock contest. The betting market still only valued the mare as a 33-1 chance, odds she completely denied when storming home under apprentice Erika Parkinson and prevailing by a length and a quarter on the line.