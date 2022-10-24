Willie Mullins’ charge was one of last season’s leading bumper performers and chased home stablemate Facile Vega in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion INH Flat Race in April.

However the trainer told sportinglife.com: “Redemption Day unfortunately picked up an injury during the race at Punchestown and we're giving him the season off.”

The five-year-old made a sparkling winning debut at Leopardstown in December before finishing in midfield in the gruelling renewal of the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.