Exciting prospect Redemption Day has been ruled out for the season.
Willie Mullins’ charge was one of last season’s leading bumper performers and chased home stablemate Facile Vega in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion INH Flat Race in April.
However the trainer told sportinglife.com: “Redemption Day unfortunately picked up an injury during the race at Punchestown and we're giving him the season off.”
The five-year-old made a sparkling winning debut at Leopardstown in December before finishing in midfield in the gruelling renewal of the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.
