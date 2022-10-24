Sporting Life
Redemption Day - out for season
Redemption Day - out for season

Redemption Day ruled out for the season

By Sporting Life
13:45 · MON October 24, 2022

Exciting prospect Redemption Day has been ruled out for the season.

Willie Mullins’ charge was one of last season’s leading bumper performers and chased home stablemate Facile Vega in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion INH Flat Race in April.

However the trainer told sportinglife.com: “Redemption Day unfortunately picked up an injury during the race at Punchestown and we're giving him the season off.”

The five-year-old made a sparkling winning debut at Leopardstown in December before finishing in midfield in the gruelling renewal of the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.

WILLIE MULLINS STABLE TOUR 2022/23

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

