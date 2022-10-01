A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Redcar where Cold Case lived up to market expectations in the juvenile feature.
Karl Burke was on target with Al Qareem at ParisLongchamp and also won the Redcar feature as Cold Case stormed home by two and a quarter lengths to land the William Hill Two Year Old Trophy.
The well-regarded son of Showcasing was sent off a warm order (11/8 favourite) on the back of his game win in Doncaster's big sales race last month and never really looked in much trouble on this occasion under Clifford Lee.
He mounted his challenge with a couple of furlongs to run, coming clear down the centre of the track, and was kept up to his work close home to beat a staying-on Holguin (10/1), with Washington Heights (12/1) third and Barefoot Angel (15/2) back in fourth.
The thriving I'm A Gambler ran out a ready winner of the Listed Racing TV EBF Stallions Guisborough Stakes.
Successful in a premier handicap at the Irish Champions Weekend last time, Mark and Charlie Johnston's charge travelled sweetly through this contest.
Franny Norton took him to the front entering the final furlong and he quickly sealed matters.
Rhythm Master finished well to take second from Dubai Poet on the post, but the winner was still a length to the good.
