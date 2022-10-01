Cold claims ready Trophy triumph

Karl Burke was on target with Al Qareem at ParisLongchamp and also won the Redcar feature as Cold Case stormed home by two and a quarter lengths to land the William Hill Two Year Old Trophy.

The well-regarded son of Showcasing was sent off a warm order (11/8 favourite) on the back of his game win in Doncaster's big sales race last month and never really looked in much trouble on this occasion under Clifford Lee.

He mounted his challenge with a couple of furlongs to run, coming clear down the centre of the track, and was kept up to his work close home to beat a staying-on Holguin (10/1), with Washington Heights (12/1) third and Barefoot Angel (15/2) back in fourth.