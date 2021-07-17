Key course details and stats for racing at Redcar

The Go Racing In Yorkshire Festival continues at Redcar on Sunday. Timeform outline the key course details and stats
Narrow, left-handed, oval track which is approximately a mile and three quarters in extent. Races between five furlongs and one mile are run on the straight track. The course is perfectly flat, and with the exception of its two sharp bends, provides a very fair test. The course drains well, and when conditions are riding fast, it can sometimes be difficult to make up ground from off the pace.
Riches And Rubies - 16:35 Redcar
Riches And Rubies is well bred - she out of Pretty Polly Stakes winners Diamondsandrubies - and she is likely to prove much better than this lowly mark. She made an encouraging handicap debut at Beverley a couple of weeks ago, finishing runner-up despite not getting a clear run over a furlong out. She can have that effort upgraded and ought to continue improving as she gains experience, so this upwardly-mobile fully should prove too good for these largely exposed rivals.
£64.83 - Donald McCain's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting. He runs Nacho in the 15:25 at Redcar
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.