Key course details and stats for racing at Redcar

The Go Racing In Yorkshire Festival continues at Redcar on Sunday. Timeform outline the key course details and stats

Course guide Narrow, left-handed, oval track which is approximately a mile and three quarters in extent. Races between five furlongs and one mile are run on the straight track. The course is perfectly flat, and with the exception of its two sharp bends, provides a very fair test. The course drains well, and when conditions are riding fast, it can sometimes be difficult to make up ground from off the pace. Top jockeys and trainers in the last five season

Jockeys and trainers to follow at Redcar on Sunday

Timeform NAP Riches And Rubies - 16:35 Redcar Riches And Rubies is well bred - she out of Pretty Polly Stakes winners Diamondsandrubies - and she is likely to prove much better than this lowly mark. She made an encouraging handicap debut at Beverley a couple of weeks ago, finishing runner-up despite not getting a clear run over a furlong out. She can have that effort upgraded and ought to continue improving as she gains experience, so this upwardly-mobile fully should prove too good for these largely exposed rivals. Stat to note £64.83 - Donald McCain's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting. He runs Nacho in the 15:25 at Redcar