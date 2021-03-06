Red Infantry brave in Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster

The runner-up was only narrowly denied and he almost landed an almighty gamble having been sent off 5/1 after being available at four times those odds on Friday.

Red Infantry had led from the outset, though, and he dug deep under 5lb claimer Charlie Todd to get back up late on for the in-form Ian Williams yard despite being headed by Special Prep jumping the last.

Canelo looked a threat on the outside at that stage, too, but while he wilted out of contention after the final fence the front two slugged it out in a cracking finish.

The winner and runner-up got very close together approaching the last, prompting a stewards' enquiry, but the places remained unaltered after a lengthy deliberation.

Sandown option for winner

Williams said: “It was a great result. The ground and everything came right for him. He had a bit of time off with an injury, but he’s run to his best today.

“He’s not the easiest to ride and Charlie has given him a great ride on what is probably one of his last opportunities to ride as 5lb claimer.

“Whether he goes for the Midlands National or we might hang on to him for Sandown (the bet365 Gold Cup) remains to be seen, depending on how he comes out of today. He’s won around there (Sandown) and likes it there. That’s probably the plan.”

Red-letter day for winning team

It was a great day for Williams, who also took the Listed Virgin Bet Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle with 40-1 shot Dragon Bones, while Always Resolute struck at Newbury.

A delighted Todd said of Red Infantry: “He fought all the way to the line. I always felt he was going to cling on. He didn’t run badly here the last day. The step up in trip definitely helped.

“The change of tactics helped – go a good gallop and make use of a low weight. We just gave it a good go. I don’t think it’s quite sunk in yet.”