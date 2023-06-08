Desert Crown is the new favourite for what promises to be a red-hot edition of the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot in a fortnight's time.
Sir Michael Stoute's lightly-raced Derby hero from last year was surprisingly beaten on his much-anticipated seasonal return in Sandown's Brigadier Gerard Stakes, going down by half a length to the Owen Burrows-trained Hukum after hitting the front with just over a furlong to travel.
However, despite that first defeat of the Nathaniel colt's career, reports of a sparkling piece of midweek work in Newmarket have kick-started a wholesale game on the four-year-old, who has now usurped Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Luxembourg (7/2) and Charlie Appleby's Adayar (4/1) - himself another former Derby winner - at the head of the betting for the 10-furlong showpiece.
Desert Crown was cut to 5/2 favourite from 11/2 by Paddy Power, with a couple of firms including Sky Bet and BetVictor as short as 2/1 about the Saeed Suhail-owned runner.
Paddy Power's spokesperson Paul Binfield said: "Reports of Wednesday’s gallop by Desert Crown, who was far from disgraced in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes after nearly a year off, have really got punters excited.
"We were 11/2 about last year’s Derby hero at the beginning of Wednesday and sheer weight of support means he’s now 5/2 clear favourite."
Betfair's Barry Orr said: "Desert Crown has shot to the head of the betting and is now 5/2 from 11/2 in the last 24 hours.
"The money seems to be as a result of some very positive soundings from the work-watchers in Newmarket. His stable companion, Bay Bridge, who had been 3/1 favourite at one stage, is now a 6/1 shot, the market suggesting he might not take on the former Derby winner. Both Adayar and Luxembourg have held their price at 7/2."
Desert Crown's stablemate Bay Bridge, winner of the Champion Stakes over the same course and distance last season, remains a potential Prince of Wales's runner, along with the William Haggas-trained My Prospero (8/1) and French-trained Simca Mille (16/1).
Prices correct at 1155 BST on 08/06/23
