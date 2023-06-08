Sir Michael Stoute's lightly-raced Derby hero from last year was surprisingly beaten on his much-anticipated seasonal return in Sandown's Brigadier Gerard Stakes, going down by half a length to the Owen Burrows-trained Hukum after hitting the front with just over a furlong to travel.

However, despite that first defeat of the Nathaniel colt's career, reports of a sparkling piece of midweek work in Newmarket have kick-started a wholesale game on the four-year-old, who has now usurped Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Luxembourg (7/2) and Charlie Appleby's Adayar (4/1) - himself another former Derby winner - at the head of the betting for the 10-furlong showpiece.

Desert Crown was cut to 5/2 favourite from 11/2 by Paddy Power, with a couple of firms including Sky Bet and BetVictor as short as 2/1 about the Saeed Suhail-owned runner.

Paddy Power's spokesperson Paul Binfield said: "Reports of Wednesday’s gallop by Desert Crown, who was far from disgraced in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes after nearly a year off, have really got punters excited.

"We were 11/2 about last year’s Derby hero at the beginning of Wednesday and sheer weight of support means he’s now 5/2 clear favourite."