Red hoods: an easy win in the fight for transparency?

Vicki Gibbins talks to some leading trainers including Clive Cox and Aidan O'Brien to find out just how beneficial the red hoods worn by some horses in parade rings can prove to be.

Calming influence The date is the January 23 2020 and racegoers at Fakenham are watching horse-racing history unfold in the Horseman’s Group Handicap Chase. It’s unlikely that the casual racegoer at Fakenham would have noticed what they were witnessing, especially given the COVID pandemic would soon turn day-to-day life upside down, but it’s nice to think that a knowing punter was leaning over the rail and whistling through his teeth at the sight. The somewhat aptly-named Vinnie The Hoddie, trained by Oliver Sherwood, was wearing the first red hood to be officially recorded by the British Horseracing Authority; the first ripple of a wave which was about to engulf the sport. In the five years since, the red hood has become a regular sight on British racecourses, finding its way into paddocks on the biggest days. With padded ear coverings, the red hood is intended to keep a horse calm during the preliminaries of a race, can be worn on the way to the start but must be removed before racing. It falls into the category of ‘race-day privileges’ rather than an ‘official’ piece of equipment like cheekpieces, hoods or blinkers; declared to the BHA by 1pm on the day before racing but can be added on race-day with permission from the stewards. When first introduced, trainers were required to provide a member of staff to remove the red hood at the start, a task that was eventually transferred to the BHA starting team. For Lambourn-based trainer Clive Cox, red hoods are utilised as required and their go-to status is a major positive. “They are a calming influence on a horse,” explains Cox. “We’ve got a very peaceful, quiet training establishment and our horses don’t go away to gallop so the racing atmosphere isn’t always practiced until you go racing.

A runner wears a red hood at Lingfield Park

"A case in point would be A Bit Of Spirit, who was very sober at home and did everything really nicely when we got to the races. “Then suddenly, the yard became busier with racing beginning and he completely turned into a melted monster – sweating, colty, a completely different personality that we’d witnessed previously. “Thankfully, I went straight to the stewards’ and said: ‘we need to saddle this horse in the stables, he's displaying a very different personality than we see at home, can we put a red hood on him’. “It’s always part of our tack kit and once we did, it dampened the whole thing down and he won first time. Without that little bit of help, I daresay it would have been a lot tougher, but once you know, you can plan ahead. “It's a management aid that is very helpful when used correctly and available at short notice – ours is a perfect case study."

A Bit Of Spirit (yellow and blue silks) edges a thrilling Solario Stakes