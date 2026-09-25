The Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates from Newmarket on Friday. Recap their thoughts plus get replays and reaction.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

Full result 1. GO RIMBAUD 6/1 2. Be The Standard 8/1

3. Mythical Guest 12/1

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Verdict 2 Joulany best, 3 Go Rimbaud next best.

Parade ring updates 1 Flying Frontier - tends to present well, leggy type, in fair order. 2 Joulany - wears red hood but hasn’t turned a hair; big strong type. 3 Go Rimbaud - two handlers but easily managed, has quality, likeable. 4 Waterford Castle - sweating, small compact type, fit. 5 Runswick - well defined over quarters, small and close coupled. 6 Silca Bay - low set, busy walker, okay and no better. 7 Mythical Guest - uses body to walk well, relaxed, backs up quickly. 8 Mythical Bird - very keen and getting on her toes in the pre-parade, expending energy. 9 Be The Standard - very tight through the neck and shoulders, sweating. 10 Livemore - close coupled, sweating heavily, others jump out more.

Full result 1. SOLE AMBITION 5/2 favourite 2. Twelve Bars 7/2

3. Sterling Cooper 25/1

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Winning reaction Ed Walker: "His debut was too bad to be true, he was so green and gawky. He put that right in the Convivial, ran really well probably on ground softer than ideal and today he just loved that out there. He's a lovely big horse and I think he'll carry on improving. "He's a big boy. He's still a bit of a frame and I think there's lots to look forward to. He's very easy; travelled good, relaxed well, you can make the running with him, sit in behind. The plan was to roll forward but they went strong so Kieran [Shoemark] took his time, sensibly, and he's really, really straightforward. "He's an exciting horse. I think he'll stay a mile and see where we go. He's such a big horse, he's had three runs now, he's not done much wrong, I think we'll probably leave him alone and look forward to next year. He's an exciting horse, no doubt."

Verdict 5 Howzatt and 13 State Emperor best pair; 8 Minsmere might be over priced.

Parade ring updates 2 Blue Victory - sweating on neck and doesn’t overly jump out as a physical. 3 Clink - having a good look at everything, will improve for the run. 4 Dancingonthestars - very on toes, needs to settle. 5 Howzatt - teeth grinding. Very fit, slender frame. 6 Jeepers Fortune - stocky colt, fair definition but not a standout. 7 Maxton - has got a little warm and a touch edge, but no fitness questions. 8 Minsmere - good looking Minzaal, has chest and well balanced, likeable enough. 9 Quorum - two handlers but very quiet. Has quality, might tighten up a little over ribs but preferred over a lot of these. 10 Senor Blues - in a heavy sweat and on toes. 11 Soho - like as a physical, big, strong type. Might improve for first run. 12 Sole Ambition - made appeal on latest start, well balanced and has quality. 13 State Emperor - still quite raw, will come forward for the run. 14 Sterling Cooper - beefy build, very heavy set. Others appeal more. 15 Twelve Bars - teeth grinding. Good level of definition for a debutant but might improve for the experience.

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Winning reaction William Buick: "I got on him today not knowing what really to expect of him. He'd got a lofty rating off two races at Kempton which he won well to be fair to him. He's a horse who keeps his cards close to his chest at home and today we learned plenty of him. "He's a very straightforward horse - like his brother [Rebel's Romance] - and you imagine he's going to be a lovely horse for next year. He's lovely and relaxed, had a good look around. I thought when I rode him at Kempton last time, he had a bit of a kick from the front and he used it to good effect here. He handled The Dip beautifully, good moving horse and there should be more to come from him. "He's been a hard horse to assess and I'm glad he's got to where he has and I think there's plenty more to look forward to. He's got a frame to fill yet and you'd imagine a winter on his back ahead of next year will do him the world of good."

Fortitudine retains his unbeaten record

Verdict Good standard here. 4 Kokbastau is green but he’s by far the best physical.

Parade ring updates 1 Archers Bay - well balanced, much more professional than earlier in the season, fit and well. 2 Castlemont - solid, muscular, close coupled, wears red hood but reasonably calm. 3 Fortitudine - rangy, athletic, nice type. Not the usual solid muscular type the yard have. Likeable enough. 4 Kokbastau - incredibly green for a horse who has had 5 runs. Neighing and getting himself into a stew. Lovely physical though, big strong type.

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Winning reaction William Buick: "It was a lovely smooth performance from him and you'd have to be pretty impressed by what he did there. He's built on every start this year and now we are getting towards the finished article. "We all know at Goodwood it wasn't his fault. I got him too far back and ignored two horses that are proper horses and he ended up with an impossible task but today was much better and, hopefully, he can build on this again which he should. "I think he's a miler, he's a fast horse and I think Charlie [Appleby] is very much looking towards maybe one more run again this year and looking to next year with him. He's very exciting, he always has been, he's a horse who has always had a big reputation but you want to see them do it; he couldn't have done much more there. "Inner City Blues is a July Stakes winner; fast ground, he'll love that. He hasn't run for a while but he's done plenty and he's in good shape. First Law, lovely horse; he won on very soft at Haydock, ground very different here so we'll see but a very promising horse."

Verdict No negatives with the market principles but quite taken with 3 The Lost King.

Parade ring updates 1 Audience - lathered in sweat, but fairly standard paddock behaviour for him. Fit. 2 Persica - has been a very consistent presentation throughout the season, walking well and not sweating (can get warm). 3 The Lost King - always makes appeal and does so again, relaxed attitude, real shine to coat and muscular. 4 Colori Forever - has got very warm and tight, would be a concern. 5 Hankelow - sturdy and strong, in fair order. 6 Talk Of New York - big, strong sort, has length through the back and always has a nice, quiet way about him. Similar to Goodwood. 7 Wild Desert - small and unprepossessing, no fitness questions.

Full result 1. PENSANDO A TE 15/2 2. Light Of Dawn 5/2 favourite

3. Ruby Moon 16/1

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Winning reaction Silvestre de Sousa: "She's tough. As Marco [Botti] told me earlier on, she was a bit hot before he put the saddle on but she came into the race in good nick. The way she jumped out I had to ride a different race to what I had in my mind but she responded. "She's a nice filly and I think she'll be better next year. She's not very big but I think during the winter, she could build up into a nice filly and she is a nice filly. If you ride her quiet she'll get another furlong; she's got a lot of talent and she's got a lot of speed too. "

Pensando A Te (right) wins a thrilling Rockfel

Verdict 10 Sugar Yes Please and 8 Speed Of Sound best pair.

Parade ring updates 1 Light Of Dawn - still has a shine to coat, slender and not overly big, fit. No concerns. 2 Miss Miniver - lengthy through the back, has quality but still quite weak through the frame. Will be a lovely 3yo next year. 3 Pensando A Te - very on toes, had a few chaotic moments in the pre-parade, negative. 4 Redline - big moving filly, walks well. Professional and fit. 5 Ruby Moon - has gone in the coat, doesn’t appeal and has looked better earlier in the season. 6 Sea Venture - heavy for a Scott horse, sturdy type but fitness would be a concern. 8 Speed Of Sound - big and strong filly, looks like a 3yo already. Looked poor in the coat at Doncaster, far better here. 9 Spirited Gesture - all solid and muscle, two handlers as a bit nervy at times. Nice physical but others jump out more. 10 Sugar Yes Please - strong in the pre-parade but keen rather than overwrought. Nice physical profile for the test, not overly big but powerful.

Full result 1. COEDANA 100/30 2. Inis Mor 7/4 favourite

3. Venetia 40/1

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Winning reaction Connor Beasley: "Lovely tempo on, she relaxed the best she has done, travelled into them good and she had that bit of turn of foot that when she hit the rising ground out of The Dip, she put it to bed quite nicely. I was following the right one in Ryan Moore's and she did everything I asked her. Like I said, I think the big key was a good tempo throughout so she could use that turn of foot the last 150 yards and she did that nicely. "A big thanks to Ed [Bethell] and the owners for keeping me on board. I won a listed race on her at Pontefract and then she went over the water and ran a massive race. I wasn't on her that day but lucky enough to get back on her today and a big thanks to the whole team and the owners. That's one thing with Ed, you always get chucked on some nice horses and glad I delivered today."

Coedana wins at HQ

Verdict 3 Coedana and 12 Without Prejudice best pair.

Parade ring updates 2 Club Class - fit, but plain - others preferred. 3 Coedana - big, strong filly. Deep girthed but no doubt on fitness, plenty of definition over the quarters. Like. 4 Frances Ethel - a giant of a mare and always presents well; runs do not match her appearance, lovely way about her. 6 Ryka - poor in the coat, sweating heavily, little appeal. 7 Inis Mor - more relaxed than she’s been in recent runs, can get toey. Always been an eye catching physical, in fair order. 8 Prizeland - had improved from York to Doncaster fitness wise and remains at that level. Slender, plenty of rib. 9 Summerson - big filly, plenty of chest and leggy, a little fussy and still learning, but likeable. 10 Sunshine Star - least favoured of the yard’s runners, well balanced individual but doesn’t catch the eye. 11 Venetia - sweating and fussing in the pre-parade. No queries on fitness but needs to settle to the job. 12 Without Prejudice - tall and slender filly, fills the eye as a physical but still quite tentative and unsure. Plenty to like, might be a little too green today.

Full result 1. ALOBAYYAH 100/30 2. Lizzana 7/2

3. Song N Dance 16/1

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Winning reaction Tom Marquand: "We had a plan to be a lot more forward than we have been with her. Early days in her career she'd take a bit of settling; very much at Ascot when we went there for the Kensington Palace, getting her relaxed was the primary worry but she's seemingly matured a lot in the way she's racing and William [Haggas] was confident that riding her more forward today would be the right thing to do and found a great rhythm in front and she was just much the strongest in the end. "I feel like there are not many stones left unturned with Somerville Lodge and that's the reason fillies like this can go and back up. She won at Royal Ascot earlier in the year, now she's won a Listed race and looking like there may be more improvement to come. The concentration goes on the horse and ticking every box and then it's up to them to run fast ultimately! "Pretty slick ground for this time of year but it's in beautiful nick, they've probably got the description right - good, good to firm - you might swing it round by the end of the day and swop it but nice ground."

Alobayyah wins at Newmarket

Verdict No fitness questions amongst the field so it’s a case of what takes the eye. 1 Alobayyah best, like 8 Gilding The Lily but will continue to improve for experience. 9 Lizzana is very toey, would be a concern.