The Trackside Live team were at Haydock Park to see Almeraq blitz the field in the Betfair Sprint Cup. Recap their paddock verdicts with results, replays and reaction.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

Full result and report 1. ALMERAQ 9/4 favourite

2. Paborus 5/1

3. Big Mojo 9/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Tom Marquand: "That was unbelievable. We all have opinions about horses and all of us were in the camp of slower ground and we'll see a better horse, then he did what he did at Ascot on quick ground and it does leave that element of doubt in your mind but, my god, there's no doubt today - he was by far superior from some way down and he's absolutely smoked them. "I was on the back of James [Doyle] thinking Kind Of Blue was the horse to beat and he got squeezed a bit of room and Danny [Tudhope, Paborus] was going the best so I hopped over onto him. I started his engines and then asked him to wait for a second and he didn't really know what I was asking him to do because I don't think he's been in that position, on that faster ground you're always the hunter and he's always stretching himself whereas today he was so, so comfy. "It's amazing and it's testament to the Somerville Lodge team to bring horses back, like this guy, and just nurture him into the horse that he is; it's a privilege to be a part of the team." Maureen Haggas: "He was phenomenal, he really was, a bit goosebumpy. "We know he loves the ground because he won really well on soft ground at Ayr last year and he's got great big feet on him. Really, to do what he did at Royal Ascot was pretty special on ground that probably isn't his favourite but he looked phenomenal today. "Not only that [his fall at York] but as a two-year-old he flipped over backwards in his stable and landed on the manger and fractured his skull. We hope to keep this third life going! The fall he had last year, it takes a hell of a horse to get up from that and do what he's done this year. Andrew Tinkler rides him at home every day and does a brilliant job with him because he's a beast. All the guys at home who look after him, he's a very talented horse but it takes a lot of people, our physio team and all sorts of people who make it happen. "I would think so, if he's all okay, it [Ascot on Champions Day] seems the obvious place to go."

Verdict (1) Almeraq was getting keener leaving the paddock and I think (4) Big Mojo is just about the pick of these today.

Parade ring updates 4 Big Mojo (first entry below) - early to post and was still relaxed when he left the paddock, that's a positive. 1 Almeraq - Good coat and fit, just a touch keen early here, nothing concerning as yet. 3 Aramram - Hasn't been a time this year we didn't like Aramram and that's the case again, keeping his physique and coat well. 4 Big Mojo - first in and for all we know he can get keen, he's very fit and so far is relaxing nicely. 5 James's Delight - last in and very keen, if fit. 6 Kind Of Blue - Two handlers, very lean, almost rib-fit, handlers keeping a lid on. 7 Marvelman - a lovely type, wouldn't necessarily have the look of a sprinter about him but he's very fit and coat in superb order. 8 Paborus - fine, has taken a small step forward from York, maybe one more puts him spot on. 9 Coppull - a proper little powerpack, looks well, fit, no issues.

Full result and report 1. AEGEAN PRINCE 7/4 favourite

2. In The Breeze 12/1

3. Pole Star 14/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction William Buick: "He was a very promising horse last year and the team have done well to get him back in the shape he is today. They've given him plenty of time as well which has probably helped him and you couldn't ask for much more. "He handles cut in the ground but I thought the ground might be a bit too soft for him today, especially his first run back after a while, but I couldn't expect a performance like that. "I think everyone will be very pleased with what they saw today and I'm sure there will be loftier targets ahead for him. Whether he needs to go a mile six we'll see, maybe drop him back to a mile and a half; like he showed there, he's not short of a gear change. He's going to be an exciting horse and I'm looking forward to seeing how far he can go."

Verdict Two standouts here, (7) Finalise and (2) Stressfree, both look tremendous.

Parade ring updates 1 Aegean Prince - coat fine but needs the run after the best part of a year off, will improve. 2 Stressfree - really coming to himself now, very fit and well, good coat, appeals. 5 In The Breeze - fit but messing about and getting warm; those are not good signs. 7 Finalise - looks superb. Tall and strong, very fit, athletic, there's nothing not to like. 9 Ashnak - lean, very fit, wiry sort, looks well. 10 Pole Star - very fit and well, seen him a few times now, and he's still in good shape. 11 Hermetic - still looks like another run will do him good, will come on again. 12 Glen To Glen - looks on good terms with himself, fit and despite some moderate form figures, isn't out of this on looks. 13 Kissmehoneyhoney - okay, touch keen, fit enough but others appeal a bit more. 14 Golden West - tall, strapping sort, fit and well, no issues.

Full result and report 1. ASIA FORCE 13/2

2. Galilean Quality 9/4 favourite

3. Bridge Of Eagles 18/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction William Buick: "He just looked at the stables [when running off a true line on the bend]. They can do that sometimes here. From what I've seen of him and cantering down, I thought he might do that so I was ready for him but there's no badness in him at all. "He's still a bit raw, still got a bit to learn but he's a very genuine horse and clearly quite talented. I didn't think I got it easy [on the front end] but I always thought he was in his comfort zone the whole way and once we got into the straight he just clicked through the gears." James Cowley, assistant trainer: "Nice to get the one-two; two talented horses, two good stayers. "Asia Force is just relentless, he's just a big, strong stayer and never knows when to stop. Never raced in this ground although we knew coming into it, this is the ground he wants, he definitely wants a bit of softness under foot, but he's just relentless in the way he does things. "Although he's very strong physically, he's probably a little bit behind mentally and he's got to catch himself up. He's still very clueless and very green in the way he does things. "You just have to ride Galilean Quality a little bit colder and get there a little bit later. I said to Cliff [Lee, jockey] just have it in your mind that the other lad's not going to stop and that's the way it played out."

Verdict Another decent lot to look at. I'll take Reem Rak (6) as paddock best.

Parade ring updates 1 Galilean Quality - first in, strapping, tall individual, looks a galloper; can be keen but relaxing nicely so far. 2 Mythical Bay - looks a bit on the light side compared to a couple; nothing majorly wrong but others make more appeal. 3 Pierre Grosse - a chunky type, actually looks more a miler than one that wants a trip; is fine. 4 Asia Force - good sort, keeping his coat well, looks a proper galloping type; fit and makes appeal. 5 Lopeo - two handlers and keen to get on with it, could do with just settling a bit; fit, okay. 6 Reem Rak - good-looking chestnut that's very fit, excellent coat; looks well, no issues. 7 Bridge Of Eagles - good walker, uses himself well, fit and relaxed; good definition at the back, too, makes appeal. 8 Cotton Bud - upright and tense, okay but others appeal more.

Full result and report 1. FIRST LAW 6/4 favourite

2. Rocket Boy 15/8

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction William Buick: "I landed in front and he didn't know what to do. He only just got narrowly in front at Sandown so it was the first time he's been in front for that long on a racecourse so a good performance I thought. "It was a learning curve and the end product was very good. "We'll see what Charlie [Appleby] and the team want to do, he's a nice horse and there's plenty to work with ahead of next year and the way the ground is today, any performance like that you have to be very pleased with."

First Law lands the Ascendant Stakes

Verdict Arthurian (1) best for today, for all he'll come on again.

Parade ring updates 1 Arthurian - two handlers and red hood, under control at present. Has some length to him, nicely built. Bit green still, will come on mentally. 2 First Law - the biggest of these, looks classy; will come on again physically, but a good-looking individual for next year. 4 Rocket Boy - by contrast [to 5], very chilled. Compact, sprinting type of a 2yo, looks well. 5 Romanza - on toes. Quite tall, has size, will make a 3yo. Needs to settle. 6 Theheatison - compact, but quite strong; no major faults to report but others make more overall appeal.

Full result and report 1. PERSICA 100/30

2. The Lost King 6/1

3. Fondo Blanco 11/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction James Doyle: "He's a good character, a great horse for the guys and the owners are good fun too. I've been told they're watching from a pub in London so hopefully they'll celebrate. "I was surprised the photo took so long, I didn't think there was any doubt. It was all straightforward, I got out into a lovely pitch behind Hankelow, he relaxed well, moved through the race good and he gets through this ground well. "It's pretty tough, the ground is hard work and there's a bit of a headwind."

Persica just gets up at Haydock

Verdict A good looking field, as you'd expect. Persica (4) makes most appeal today. No major negatives here.