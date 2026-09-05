Recap as the Trackside Live team were at Doncaster for day two of the Betfred St Leger Festival. Recap their paddock verdicts with results, replays and reaction.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

Join us again on Saturday for all of the action at Doncaster, including the 250th anniversary of the Betfred St Leger

16:45 - Tanbry Construction Nursery Paddock updates 6 Super Tuscan - doesn’t appeal on fitness, sturdy sort 11 Wait Geordie - hasn’t improved physically through the year, small, fit enough 13 Beresford Gap - well balanced, fit 10 Bear Lee - walks well, covers the ground, likeable 7 It Dunt Marra - very lean over quarters 4 Baddaddan - has got warm, liked earlier on the season and not dismissed 1 Innichen - in good order 3 Launch Sequence - very alert in first time cheekpieces, no fitness questions 15 Fasthope - tall gelding, very on toes and needs to settle 14 Sue's Last Chance - others appeal more 2 Pride Of Toledo - fit but very keen and needs to settle 8 Washington Royale - likeable sort, walks well, professional 12 Sir Sirius - still very raw, others appeal more 5 Henley On Thames - in excellent order, good looking individual Paddock verdict

5 Henley On Thames and 8 Washington Royale best pair Full Result 1st Beresford Gap 12/1 2nd Launch Sequence 10/3 3rd Super Tuscan 16/1

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16:10 - Coopers EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (GBB Race) Paddock updates 3 Godspeed Girl - doesn’t lack for size, walks well, seen fitter Balding horses over the meeting for all she’s fine 5 Victoria Night - having a neigh, not improved from debut at Sandown 4 She's Got A Way - walks well, having a bit of a look but not green, looks in good order on debut 2 Awwjaan - tall and lengthy through the body, one of the better demeanours, quite raw still, lovely model 3 Godspeed Girl loose on way to post Paddock verdict

Taken by the debutantes, 4 She's Got A Way catches the eye Full Result 1st Victoria Night 4/5 fav

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Sean Levey told Sky Sports Racing: "She's remarkable to look at - by a good stallion – and could be anything. You'd be excited by the way she's done it. "She had a nice introduction last time and seemed like she knew what was expected, but got a bit worked up in the gate. "She's a decent filly."

15:35 - British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap Paddock updates 3 Silver Lake - looks better again - has improved from Goodwood to York and stepped forward once more 2 Aequitas - lovely big physical, will improve for the room 10 Bint Al Daar - poor through the coat, not much to like 5 Thatwilldoso - walks well, has a nice way about her, alert, fit 8 Golden Muse - fit and well, good shine to coat 4 Green Sky - very fit, little fussy 7 Ruby Wedding - fit to the point of almost light, fine but no better 1 Slamanca City - doesn’t appeal on fitness 9 Room Fourteen - preferred of the Fanshawe pair, fit and well 6 Nochebuena - big girl, nice physical, in fair order Paddock verdict

3 Silver Lake best, 5 Thatwilldoso provides main alternative Full Result 1st Silver Lake 13/8 fav 2nd Thatwilldoso 50/1 3rd Room Fourteen 6/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider James Doyle told ITV Racing: "It's the first time I've won on her! Today i could do the weight. "She's a darling to deal with, does everything perfectly, and I love her head carriage - she really gets stuck in. "It excites me when you've got one on a run like this. She will have to step up again - we thought that today - and I think she will be a 'Stakes filly'."

Caballo De Mer comes home at Doncaster

Paddock updates 2 Ascending - big strong type, not appealing this season in the same way as 2025 8 Winday - light framed and very fit, little busy but can’t fault readiness 3 Berkshire Sundance - best presentation for a while, definitely improved from Goodwood 4 Beylerbeyi - alert and moving well, has presented in good order on last two starts 1 Caballo De Mar - gone notably backwards since York, very tentative and unsure 5 Epic Poet - starting to get warm, fit 8 Winday - very on toes entering paddock 7 Peace Belle - fit and well, not out of place Paddock verdict

3 Berkshire Sundance preferred Full Result 1st Caballo De Mar 5/6 fav 2nd Beylerbeyi 5/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer George Scott told Sky Sports Racing: "It was very smooth. Oisin [Murphy] was able to keep him underneath him for a long way. He was back to how we love him. "It felt like there was a lot of pressure, but we have a great team at home."

14:25 - Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes (Group 2) Paddock updates 10 Fast Track - always been an eye catching physical, has presence and looks in good order again 7 Sale Shark - probably the best presentation all season, small and agile with high level of definition 5 Flann Sunna - impressed at Goodwood last time and does not catch the eye in the same way here; stocky colt 1 Agamemnon - plain and unassuming, lacks quality of some 9 Crownbreaker - considerably less fussy than latest start where she was very on toes; okay 8 Tokaido - physically forward, two handlers but remaining calm, looks well 11 In The Black - very on toes and needs to settle, makes little appeal 2 Carry The Flag - lengthy through the back, two handlers and a little fussy at times, fine but no better 4 Final Objective - small and compact, fitter than they tend to present from the yard, plenty to like 6 Ronson - big imposing physical although others beginning to catch up, lacks class against some 3 El Floridita - tends to be on toes and nervy, similar presentation and hard to like given expenditure of energy Paddock verdict

7 Sale Shark and 10 Fast Track best pair Full Result 1st Final Objective 9/4 fav 2nd Crownbreaker 16/1 3rd Flann Sunna 3/1

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Tolstoy and Niall Madden win the Leger Legends

Paddock updates 10 Tolstoy - fit and well, perhaps improved for the run at York 5 Caragio - notable definition after a small break 3 Bella Bisbee - not the best mover and doesn’t stand out 4 Berry Clever - in good order 9 Serious Look - big, athletic type, no fitness issues 1 Nyman - backs up quickly and has taken the race well; likeable 11 Celtic Chariot - shine to coat, one of the better models 8 Quiet Resolve - busy in the walk, others preferred 2 Anthropologist - walking well, in good order 7 Little Miss India - two handlers, keen and needs run 6 Feel The Need - best presentation for a few outings, appeals 13 Wield - fussing and a little keen, no fitness questions 16 Espona Bay - fit and well, one of the better types Paddock verdict

5 Caragio and 11 Celtic Chariot best pair Full Result 1st Tolstoy 8/1 2nd Feel The Need 20/1 3rd Caragio 7/2 joint-fav

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Forbidden Fire wins under Oisin Murphy at Doncaster

Paddock updates 8 Forbidden Fire - small and bay, unlike chestnut siblings! Professional after only 1 run and can’t fault fitness. 5 Rock Montreal - raw-framed still and will undoubtedly be a better three year old once he’s filled out. Lovely at this stage and has a great demeanour to match. 3 Kach Above - physically forward and muscular, well balanced. No negatives but others stand out more. 6 Varzi - smaller of the Burke pair and preferred one. Good top line, muscular. 7 Vega King - similar presentation to York, others appeal more, for all he’s fit and fine. 4 Nabati - compact and powerful type, close coupled. Very fit and professional despite the red hood. 2 Engraved - Green and neighing on entry to the paddock. Will learn plenty. 1 Dandyman Dan - very on toes and skittish, similar to Ascot. Plain physical, doesn’t draw the eye for all he’s fit. 9 Minkaas - plain in the coat, makes little appeal. Paddock verdict

4 Nabati and 5 Rock Montreal best two, 4 Nabati is very much the today horse and clear pick. Full Result 1st Forbidden Fire 9/2 2nd Rock Montreal 5/2 3rd Nabati 1/1 fav

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