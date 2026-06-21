It was back in June 2022 that the evergreen eight-year-old made his first appearance on turf a successful one following a string of all-weather wins with victory in the Listed Fred Archer Stakes.

Since that success the son of Dubawi has racked up nine Group/Grade One victories, including two Breeders’ Cup Turf wins in 2022 and 2024.

Rebel’s Romance showed he retains plenty of ability with victory in the Group Two Dubai City Of Gold on his sole start this year and Appleby hopes his stable stalwart can add to that win at the same level in the mile and a half contest having elected not to let him defend his Hardwicke Stakes title at Royal Ascot.

Appleby said: “Rebel’s Romance is going to go to the Princess Of Wales’s Stakes at the July Festival. He is galloping away well at home and he went to Newmarket a couple of weeks back, and I was pleased with him there.

“I just watched the entries for the Hardwicke, but I couldn’t hand on heart say he was going to do what he did in the race last year. I thought let’s just wait and go to Newmarket. That is where he broke his maiden as a turf horse so it will be great to see him back there.”