Charlie Appleby will return globe-trotting star Rebel’s Romance back to the scene of his first turf success in next month’s Princess Of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket’s July Course.
It was back in June 2022 that the evergreen eight-year-old made his first appearance on turf a successful one following a string of all-weather wins with victory in the Listed Fred Archer Stakes.
Since that success the son of Dubawi has racked up nine Group/Grade One victories, including two Breeders’ Cup Turf wins in 2022 and 2024.
Rebel’s Romance showed he retains plenty of ability with victory in the Group Two Dubai City Of Gold on his sole start this year and Appleby hopes his stable stalwart can add to that win at the same level in the mile and a half contest having elected not to let him defend his Hardwicke Stakes title at Royal Ascot.
Appleby said: “Rebel’s Romance is going to go to the Princess Of Wales’s Stakes at the July Festival. He is galloping away well at home and he went to Newmarket a couple of weeks back, and I was pleased with him there.
“I just watched the entries for the Hardwicke, but I couldn’t hand on heart say he was going to do what he did in the race last year. I thought let’s just wait and go to Newmarket. That is where he broke his maiden as a turf horse so it will be great to see him back there.”
While Rebel’s Romance is accustomed to travelling the globe, stablemate Distant Storm could be set for a first trip to America with Appleby earmarking the Grade One Saratoga Derby on August 8th as a possible target.
Although the Night Of Thunder colt is yet to win this year he has posted two solid efforts in defeat after finishing third in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket before going one place better in the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh.
Appleby said: “I might take Distant Storm over to the Saratoga Derby in August, but we might just keep it simple and go for the Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood. I do feel that stepping up in trip will help him in time.
“It is just a case of whether we want to keep it to a level where we get his head back in front at Goodwood, or whether we want to have a crack at something a bit more and go to Saratoga and get that Grade One under his belt.
“He runs well fresh, and you are as well off to go have a stab at a big pot with a fresh horse like him, so therefore I’m hedging more towards Saratoga.”
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