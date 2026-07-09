Rebel's Romance added another £93,000 to his £12million earnings after justifying 8/11 favouritism in the Group 2 Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket.

The eight-year-old globetrotter has won 15 of his 22 career victories abroad but he recorded his seventh domestic success in gritty fashion after getting the better of stablemate Arabian Crown (18/1) by half a length. He wasn't quite at his best under William Buick and under a Group 2 penalty, but he had just enough in the tank to get the job done after taking over from his front-running stablemate inside the final quarter mile. Almeric was well backed late on but could only manage third with Convergent the disappointment in fourth. Winning trainer Charlie Appleby said: “It is like watching one of your kids go up and down in the relay race. David Loder said have we run here before, and I said he broke his turf maiden here back in the day. That was probably what taught me he was more of a turf horse than a dirt horse. “To bring him here today was fitting. I thought it was fitting for him to have his summer target here. People asked why he wasn’t at Royal Ascot. That race was tough enough, but also he was just coming. To be fair to the team at home they have done a great job. Will has sat on him plenty at home and so has Marc Halford and they know him inside out. He has been up here for a couple of gallops and he has shown all the signs that he still wants it. “It was satisfying to see a horse like him go out there and win. I was always confident throughout the race. I know James (Doyle on Arabian Crown) took a length or two out of it, and that wasn’t in the script, but I know once the old boy got to his girth he would win.

Rebel's Romance and William Buick take the plaudits

“It was very similar to a piece of work here a few weeks ago. He was just going through gears, and I thought he normally travels a bit better than that, but when he hit the rising ground he just picked up the lead horse off, who was Arabian Crown, and saw him off. “I don’t think anyone would question that out there today. I have to give full credit to what I called old Moulton Paddocks as he is up in the old original part of Godolphin where it all started off. That is his house up there. The team do a fantastic job looking after him as he is like a pet. If I were to leave him in second lot and change his lots over he would be charging the door down as he would get very wound up that he has missed out on a bit of exercise or a gallop. Those are the signs you look for, and he will tell us the day he doesn’t want to do it any more. I think it is for everyone to see out there that he still wants it." Romance up for the Cup again? Paddy Power left Rebel's Romance unchanged at 8/1 for the Breeders' Cup Turf and that's an obvious end-of-year target for him, although Appleby wouldn't be drawn on his next mission. He said: “I’m not saying he is as good as he was, but he is still out there doing what he enjoys and that is the main thing. Of course we would love to go back to the Breeders’ Cup, but what I will say is that we will take it race-by-race with him. I’m not going pigeonhole saying he will go here, there or everywhere. If he still shows as much enthusiasm as he has this next week then it will be taken into consideration. “Most importantly I’m delighted for the whole team. Everyone here deserves to see Rebel’s Romance as we all know what he has done throughout his racing career. For him to be recognised for the champion he has been, and in our hearts he still is, it has been a great day.”

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