Since recording his first success at the meeting in 2013 with Outstrip in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, the Godolphin handler has gone on to taste 10 more victories at the meeting, which this year gets under way on October 31.

And his team for the 2025 event in Southern California looks equally strong on paper as those he has sent to previous editions of the meeting with the likes of multiple Group One scorers Cinderella’s Dream, Notable Speech and Rebel’s Romance all in his squad.

Appleby said: “The team for the Breeders’ Cup all appear to be in good shape and at the moment the plan is to send seven out there.

“Among those pencilled in are Cinderella’s Dream, Diamond Rain, El Cordobes, Military Code, Notable Speech and Rebel’s Romance.

“We have sent more out there in the past, but we feel these are the right horses to go to the meeting this year. Hopefully, they will all ship out well and take it all in their stride."

While looking forward to being well represented at the meeting, the Classic-winning handler admits that a record-breaking third success in the Breeders’ Cup Turf with Rebel’s Romance would give him the most satisfaction.

He added: “For sure it would be great to see Rebel’s Romance win a third Breeders’ Cup Turf as no horse has ever done that before.

“He has been a star for the yard and has danced every dance all over the world. Even though he is now seven he has won five races this year including a Group One in Germany and Grade One in America on his last two starts.”